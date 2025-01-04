Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center

January 3, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ardsley High School celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Wellness Center Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event, attended by Superintendent Dr. Matthew Block and Assistant Principal Brendan Granstrand, featured remarks from Social Worker Monique Johnson and Assistant Superintendent Jen Bradshaw, followed by a tour of the center for students, parents, and staff.

The Wellness Center is designed to enhance student well-being and academic performance. It creates a supportive space for stress management, health education, and social connection and is a key part of the school’s efforts to foster a positive and inclusive environment for students.

“This Wellness Center reflects our district’s commitment to addressing the needs of the whole student,” said Bradshaw. “By creating a space where students can recharge, learn coping skills, and feel supported, we are taking an important step toward ensuring their success both in and out of the classroom.”

Principal Danielle Trippodo and Johnson spearheaded the planning and oversight of the center’s creation, ensuring it met the diverse needs of students. Johnson explained that the center offers a range of resources, including relaxation activities, health education, and life skills workshops, all within the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework.

“The center is designed to provide tiered support to meet every student’s needs, helping them thrive both socially and academically,” Johnson said.

Block reflected on the excitement surrounding the center’s opening. “The enthusiasm from students and staff underscores the importance of this initiative. The Wellness Center is already fulfilling its role as a place of comfort, growth, and meaningful connection,” Block said.

The Ardsley PTSA provided a grant for new furniture, while the Ardsley Education Foundation funded calming room décor. Former Ardsley parent Marina Lederer also contributed her expertise to guide the interior design. The Ardsley Community Enrichment PTO supplied the giveaways and healthy snacks and the food service department provided samples of smoothies and more.

In addition, Ardsley alumna Samantha Podob volunteered as a registered dietitian/nutritionist, and senior Dominick Dapice played soothing music on his guitar at the center today.

Additional support came from the district, which supplied essential equipment, and the facilities team, led by Billy Cerutti, who ensured the project’s timely completion.

Open during key lunch periods, the Wellness Center hosts workshops on time management, meditation, healthy eating, and more. Parents can also attend sessions on adolescent development and wellness.

“Together, we’ve created a space where students can thrive,” Johnson concluded.