Ardsley High School Announces Class of 2025 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Ardsley High School has announced its top academic achievers for the Class of 2025, with Niamh O’Donovan named Valedictorian and Heather Rexon as Salutatorian.

Both students will be honored during Ardsley High School’s Commencement Ceremony at the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College on Thurs., June 26.

Valedictorian Niamh O’Donovan



O’Donovan has distinguished herself through exceptional academic achievement while maintaining commitments to scientific research, competitive athletics, and community service throughout her high school career.

Developing remarkable independence from an early age, the district said O’Donovan has consistently demonstrated an exceptional capacity to balance rigorous academics with an intensive athletic schedule. Her typical spring days highlight her ability for time management—transitioning seamlessly between track practice, club soccer commitments and dedicated late-night study sessions.

Her academic passion centers on neuroscience, which led her to participate in a prestigious summer research program at Case Western Reserve University. Her scientific contributions gave her the opportunity to present her findings at multiple student symposia and earn awards at the Westchester Science and Engineering Fair, demonstrating both intellectual curiosity and research aptitude.

As a student-athlete, O’Donovan has excelled in both track and soccer. She has broken multiple school track records and served as captain of both the Varsity Track and Soccer teams, earning All-League awards in soccer. As a Captain of the Ardsley Varsity Track team for the last two years, she was part of the 4 x 200-meter relay team, which placed 3rd in NYS Division 2 at the NYS Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2025. She was also the Section I Indoor Track and Field Triple Jump Champion in 2024 and repeated as League Champion in the Triple Jump and relay teams over the past 2 years.

Beyond academics and athletics, O’Donovan has demonstrated community leadership through her work tutoring younger students in violin and academic subjects, as well as volunteering at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital.

Salutatorian Heather Rexon



From her first days at Ardsley, the district said Rexon has demonstrated exceptional poise, intellectual curiosity, and a magnetic presence that draws others to her natural leadership.

Throughout her academic career, she has embraced increasingly challenging coursework, culminating in an impressive portfolio of seven Advanced Placement courses and a college-level class. Her intellectual versatility and dedication to academic excellence have earned her recognition as an AP Scholar with admission to both the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.

Rexon’s contributions to Ardsley extend far beyond the classroom. As a key member and captain of the Varsity Volleyball team, and a member of the Varsity Softball team, she has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities and team-building skills. Her athletic capabilities earned her All-League awards in both sports. She also excels in music—she has achieved a Level 6 NYSSMA rating as a pianist and clarinetist in the school band.

Her community involvement includes active participation in numerous student organizations, including the Book Club, Wellness Club and Youth Movement Against Alzheimer’s Club.

Looking toward the future, Rexon has developed a passionate interest in neurobiology and medicine, fields where her analytical abilities and compassionate nature will undoubtedly lead to significant contributions.