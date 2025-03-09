Ardsley Girls Win First Ever Class A Title

March 8, 2025

By Tom Pedulla—

A rocky beginning did not keep Ardsley from a glorious end as the Panthers captured the first Gold Ball in the history of the girls’ basketball program by defeating Pelham 54-36 Friday in the Class A title game.

Senior captains Joie Levy and Iva Corluka showed the way for top-seeded Ardsley, which won for the 20th time in 23 games. Levy received honors as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player while Corluka was a force inside with a team-high 23 points.

Players raced onto the County Center court when it was over, hugging one another and jumping for joy while fans roared their approval.

“Oh, man, it’s amazing,” exulted Coach Nick Resavy. “It’s the culmination of eight years with this group of girls. We worked hard for a very long time.”

Said Corluka: “It means everything to me. Ever since I was young, I wanted to play basketball for Ardsley. I’ve been on the varsity since eighth grade. Every single year the goal has been the Gold Ball, so it really means a lot.”

This was a team with some serious unfinished business. The Panthers rolled into last year’s tournament as the third seed with an 18-2 record. There was every reason to believe they would reach the County Center and make a serious bid for the Gold Ball. It was not to be. They suffered a three-point loss to nemesis Tappan Zee in the quarterfinal round.

Given that backdrop, it would have been understandable if Ardsley lost its cool when it struggled mightily on offense in the opening quarter against second-seeded Pelham and trailed 9-3. Resavy had emphasized throughout the regular season the need to stay calm under the most trying circumstances. The Panthers fell back on that guidance when it was needed most.

“Our biggest word all year has been composure. It’s a game of runs,” Resavy said, adding, “We knew if we played our game we couldn’t be beaten.”

Resavy credited Pelham as a high-caliber team that is well coached. The Pelicans lost for only the fifth time in 23 games.

With Ardsley facing a surprising deficit after the opening eight minutes, Resavy reminded his players that there was ample time to recover. The Panthers did what they have done all season. They leaned on each other as part of the family atmosphere that surrounds the team and refused to be rattled.

With the start of the second quarter, Ardsley’s quality showed. The Panthers ran off 12 unanswered points and a powerful inside game that revolves around St. Bonaventure-bound Corluka and unflappable junior Leah Buriss began to flex its muscle. Corluka and Buriss both earned All-Tournament honors.

Buriss capped the decisive 12-point surge with three foul shots to create a 15-9 advantage midway through the second quarter, underscoring the Panthers’ superiority inside.

“It’s been a key for us all year. We have great guard play but, in our opinion and I think we proved it in this tournament, we have the best bigs in Class A,” Resavy said. “That’s been a focus for us all season long and I thought we executed well. Credit to Leah and Iva. They did a great job.”

Corluka, a rebounding machine in addition to her scoring prowess, simply would not be denied. “I thought I really needed to turn it on to help my team,” she said. “I wasn’t finishing in the first half, so I knew I had to fix that.”

Ardsley was on its way, leading 19-13 at halftime and 36-28 after three quarters before pulling away in the final quarter.

The Gold Ball, so elusive for so long, finally belonged to the Panthers.