Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Studio Tour
  • Gullotta House Casino Night 2025
Ardsley

Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park

• Bookmarks: 3

Mayor Kaboolian at dedication, alongside State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky
October 19, 2025

By Jeff Wilson–

While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate the completion of a $1,751,000 upgrade of Louis D. Pascone Park. The centerpiece is a state-of-the-art bandstand, built to replace an aging wooden gazebo. In her opening remarks at Saturday’s celebration, Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian thanked New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins (not in attendance), whose office secured a $250,000 grant for the bandstand, a modern structure that will enable the village to host larger, more extravagant productions than was possible in the gazebo it replaced.

Part of the extensive play area

Kaboolian also recognized state Assemblyperson Maryjane Shimsky (who was on hand) for providing another $150,000 from the state for a dazzling, cutting-edge playground replete with rides that will make parents envy their children. Shimsky herself acknowledged this when she quipped that every sidewalk should be made of “that bouncy stuff [soft rubber mulch that replaces the blacktop floors of old]. If you haven’t walked on it yet, take a few steps,” she said.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • Gullotta House - Free Thanksgiving in Ossining

The ceremony was followed by a festival, including a performance by the band ACE & Friends, food trucks, live chess matches and a fireworks display.

In addition to the bandstand and playground, the park boasts an entirely re-seeded field, new paved walking paths, lighting, plantings, chess tables and gaga pit (an Israeli game that combines bowling with dodgeball). The park is named for the late Superintendent of the village’s Department of Public Works, who was widely known as Uncle Lou.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester energy
  • La Catena Parties
Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park

Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park

October 19, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate...
Read More
No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities

No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities

October 18, 2025
Millions of Americans turned out at some 2.000 rallies against Trump policies across the country but only brushed by the...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustee Receives Endorsement for Congress

Tarrytown Trustee Receives Endorsement for Congress

October 18, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Village Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley has received an endorsement in her bid to become the Democratic nominee...
Read More
Former Irvington Tech Director’s Suit Against David McKay Wilson And The Journal News Dismissed

Former Irvington Tech Director’s Suit Against David McKay Wilson And The Journal News Dismissed

October 17, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- More than six years after Journal News Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson wrote a series of...
Read More
League Hosts Burgos V. Grados Irvington Mayoral Debate

League Hosts Burgos V. Grados Irvington Mayoral Debate

October 15, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns hosted a candidate forum with Democrat Arlene Burgos and...
Read More
Brains! Part 2

Brains! Part 2

October 15, 2025
BRAINS! PART 2: How would you like that sliced? By Krista Madsen As may be forever seared in your mind, last week...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry QB Kearns Leads High Flying Eagles

Dobbs Ferry QB Kearns Leads High Flying Eagles

October 15, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry senior quarterback Jackson Kearns is enjoying a dream season in leading the high-flying Eagles to...
Read More
Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid

Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid

October 14, 2025
Empire State Voices (ESV), a progressive group “dedicated to amplifying the voices of everyday working New Yorkers,” held a press...
Read More
Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park

Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park

October 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in...
Read More
In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface

In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface

October 12, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Jeanette King is a middle-aged divorcee, barely making a living shucking crabs on a 28-mile-long island off...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
72 views
bookmark icon