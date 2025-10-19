Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park

October 19, 2025

By Jeff Wilson–

While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate the completion of a $1,751,000 upgrade of Louis D. Pascone Park. The centerpiece is a state-of-the-art bandstand, built to replace an aging wooden gazebo. In her opening remarks at Saturday’s celebration, Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian thanked New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins (not in attendance), whose office secured a $250,000 grant for the bandstand, a modern structure that will enable the village to host larger, more extravagant productions than was possible in the gazebo it replaced.

Kaboolian also recognized state Assemblyperson Maryjane Shimsky (who was on hand) for providing another $150,000 from the state for a dazzling, cutting-edge playground replete with rides that will make parents envy their children. Shimsky herself acknowledged this when she quipped that every sidewalk should be made of “that bouncy stuff [soft rubber mulch that replaces the blacktop floors of old]. If you haven’t walked on it yet, take a few steps,” she said.

The ceremony was followed by a festival, including a performance by the band ACE & Friends, food trucks, live chess matches and a fireworks display.

In addition to the bandstand and playground, the park boasts an entirely re-seeded field, new paved walking paths, lighting, plantings, chess tables and gaga pit (an Israeli game that combines bowling with dodgeball). The park is named for the late Superintendent of the village’s Department of Public Works, who was widely known as Uncle Lou.