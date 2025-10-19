Ardsley Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park Published 9 hours ago9h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Mayor Kaboolian at dedication, alongside State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky October 19, 2025 By Jeff Wilson– While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate the completion of a $1,751,000 upgrade of Louis D. Pascone Park. The centerpiece is a state-of-the-art bandstand, built to replace an aging wooden gazebo. In her opening remarks at Saturday’s celebration, Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian thanked New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins (not in attendance), whose office secured a $250,000 grant for the bandstand, a modern structure that will enable the village to host larger, more extravagant productions than was possible in the gazebo it replaced. Part of the extensive play area Kaboolian also recognized state Assemblyperson Maryjane Shimsky (who was on hand) for providing another $150,000 from the state for a dazzling, cutting-edge playground replete with rides that will make parents envy their children. Shimsky herself acknowledged this when she quipped that every sidewalk should be made of “that bouncy stuff [soft rubber mulch that replaces the blacktop floors of old]. If you haven’t walked on it yet, take a few steps,” she said.Support our Sponsors The ceremony was followed by a festival, including a performance by the band ACE & Friends, food trucks, live chess matches and a fireworks display. In addition to the bandstand and playground, the park boasts an entirely re-seeded field, new paved walking paths, lighting, plantings, chess tables and gaga pit (an Israeli game that combines bowling with dodgeball). The park is named for the late Superintendent of the village’s Department of Public Works, who was widely known as Uncle Lou. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Ardsley Ardsley Dedicates Newly Renovated Pascone Park October 19, 2025 By Jeff Wilson-- While many citizens were gathered in protest of Trump administration policies, folks in Ardsley gathered to celebrate... Read More Community NewsTop News No Kings Rallies Limited To Westchester’s Larger Communities October 18, 2025 Millions of Americans turned out at some 2.000 rallies against Trump policies across the country but only brushed by the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Trustee Receives Endorsement for Congress October 18, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Village Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley has received an endorsement in her bid to become the Democratic nominee... Read More Community News Former Irvington Tech Director’s Suit Against David McKay Wilson And The Journal News Dismissed October 17, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- More than six years after Journal News Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson wrote a series of... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsIrvington News League Hosts Burgos V. Grados Irvington Mayoral Debate October 15, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns hosted a candidate forum with Democrat Arlene Burgos and... Read More Lifestyles Brains! Part 2 October 15, 2025 BRAINS! PART 2: How would you like that sliced? By Krista Madsen As may be forever seared in your mind, last week... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry QB Kearns Leads High Flying Eagles October 15, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry senior quarterback Jackson Kearns is enjoying a dream season in leading the high-flying Eagles to... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid October 14, 2025 Empire State Voices (ESV), a progressive group “dedicated to amplifying the voices of everyday working New Yorkers,” held a press... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park October 13, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface October 12, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— Jeanette King is a middle-aged divorcee, barely making a living shucking crabs on a 28-mile-long island off... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint