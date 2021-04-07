Community Board

April Events @ Warner Library

April 7, 2021

After 13 years, Tarrytown’s A NU Toy Store To Close

April 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- It immediately catches the eye of any child walking down Main Street in Tarrytown: a Ferris wheel,...
Celebrating a Soldier, Senior and All-Around Amazing Guy

April 6, 2021
By Kevin Brown-- Have you ever walked by Washington Irving School on Broadway in Tarrytown and noticed a pair of...
‘Don’t Get Cocky With COVID’

April 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Applying the foot race metaphor to the COVID-19 pandemic is no doubt overdone, but with good reason....
Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design

April 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- The 2023 Winter World University Games are set to be held in Lake Placid, NY, but they...
COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Experts are said to be scratching their heads over the recent upsurge in coronavirus infections in New...
Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

April 1, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown,...
Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— By the first of April, a passel of reports from some 500 New York State municipalities with...
Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board

March 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair Alfreda Williams will not be seeking a seventh two-year term...
GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

March 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second...
New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It seems like only last week that the age of eligibility for the COVID vaccine dropped to...
