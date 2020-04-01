April 1, 2020: Today is Census Day and the Counting Has Begun

By Barrett Seaman

It’s not exactly the ideal environment to be launching the once-in-a-decade count of the nation’s population, but the time has come nonetheless. Fortunately, technology is allowing for safe counting, and local officials are urging Westchester residents to take advantage of the internet to fill out the appropriate forms. Beginning in early March, letters were sent out to all residences—each containing a 12-digit personal code that allows recipients to log onto www.my2020census.gov and be counted.

The counting is off to a reasonably good start. As of March 31, about one third of county residents have fulfilled their census obligation online. In the rivertowns, among the residents of the inner village of Sleepy Hollow, 27.3% have registered; for the rest of the village, that figure is 40.5%. The inner village of Tarrytown has had 35.2% while the outer neighborhoods have reached 39.9%. The response rate in Dobbs Ferry was 41.5% while Irvington’s was 44.9%.

For those who somehow lost their letter containing their personal code, County Executive George Latimer and county census team member Blanca Lopez noted in an online press conference that they can still go to the site and, with a few additional details, fill out the form.

For those who may not have access to a computer, there is always the phone. The county has created 12 different phone lines, each in a different language, for people to call in and register. The English language number is 844-330-2020; the Spanish language number is 844-468-2020.

And if that doesn’t get everybody counted, starting on April 8th, the Census Bureau will start mailing out paper questionnaires.

Missing from this sequence is the classic door-to-door survey done by a Census worker with a clipboard. Pre-COVID-19, that was going to start towards the end of April but has now been put off until sometime in May. Residents currently have until August 14th to complete their registration.

With colleges and universities currently closed and boarding college students back at their homes, parents may be wondering whether to count them as residents. The answer is no. Even with no one on campus, schools have been instructed to count their student bodies as if they were living there.

Some good news for those currently out of work because of the pandemic, the Census Bureau is still hiring workers. According to Ms. Lopez, about 80% of the jobs originally offered have been filled, but that leaves 20% still open. The pay scale was recently increased from $21-an-hour to $23-an-hour—likely for jobs making phone calls or doing clerical work.

Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown have had a joint Complete Count Committee since February that includes elected and appointed officials, the school district, police department, the Chamber of Commerce and a host of other community groups and churches, working with Spanish language media. The stakes are high. As Blanca Lopez pointed out in the April 1 briefing, for every individual that fails to register, the county will lose between $2,500 and $2,700 each year over ten years.