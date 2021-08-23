Apres Henri, (un petit) deluge

August 23, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

The land on both sides of the Hudson was already saturated when Henri paid a visit and dumped up to six inches of rain in some spots. Yet by Monday afternoon, as tight bands of showers traded places with patches of sunlight and Henri began to slip off back into the Atlantic, there were few signs of damage from the flash flooding that had been predicted.

Too many hills; too few catch basins to overflow. The most visible remnants of the storm were to be seen in the rivers and creeks (the Dutch called them “kills”). Gentle streams that usually trickle over rocks and fallen branches let out steady roars as they flushed the rains back down towards the mighty Hudson.

The highest total rainfall in the rivertowns came out of Dobbs Ferry, which took in more than five inches. And yet Wickers Creek, which flows down across the Ardsley Country Club golf course, underneath Broadway and down past The Landing, looked only slightly friskier than normal. Nestled in a deep ravine as it nears the rover, the creek would take a downpour of biblical proportions to cause it to overflow.

Traditionally, it doesn’t take nearly that much to drown the Saw Mill River Parkway beneath the surface of its namesake. Sure enough, sufficient amounts of overflow shut down southbound traffic from rte. 119 all the way down to Ashford Avenue.

The waters of Barney Creek, which meanders alongside Station Road in Irvington, were only mildly elevated. Far more impressive was Sheldon Brook, which runs through Gracemere and Glenwolde and under Broadway before tumbling down to a tunnel under the Metro North tracks. Viewed from the Riverwalk bridge, the water seemed in a panic to get down to the Hudson.

A rise in the water level of the Tarrytown Lakes was noticeable—particularly where the excess water flows over a spill and on down to the Saw Mill.

If there was one standout display of the power of water in the rivertowns, it was where the Pocantico runs alongside the cemetery in Sleepy Hollow. Were he around on Sunday night, Ichabod Crane would have yet another reason to escape the woods.

