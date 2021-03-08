COVID News

Appointments Still Available for March 20 COVID Vaccinations

March 8, 2021

WHAT

TARRYTOWN COVID-19 VACCINE POP-UP CLINIC

WHO

Requirements for participating in the pop-up clinic:
•    You must be 65 or older & a New York Resident. Unfortunately, Rite Aid is only able to administer vaccines to those OVER the age of 65 at this time.
•    You will need to bring your driver’s license or other form of government-issued identification proving your date of birth.
•    You will need to bring your insurance or Medicare card if you are unable to upload it when registering
•    You will be asked to complete a Vaccine Consent Form. We ask that you complete this ahead of time. Instructions will be provided when we call to make an appointment.

WHEN

1ST DOSE – Saturday, March 20, 2021 8AM – 6PM

2ND DOSE – APRIL 17 8AM-6PM

WHERE

Sleepy Hollow Middle School Gymnasium located at 210 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow NY

HOW

REGISTER ONLINE AT https://tarrytown.seamlessdocs.com/f/kyfVg9

OR CALL TARRYTOWN RECREATION AT 914-631-8347 Weekdays 7AM – 6 PM OR Weekends 7AM– 4PM

More info – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/news/vaccine-pop-up-covid-19-tarrytownsleepy-hollow-registration-open-0

DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS MONDAY MARCH 15 9AM

 

