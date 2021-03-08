Appointments Still Available for March 20 COVID Vaccinations
March 8, 2021
WHAT
TARRYTOWN COVID-19 VACCINE POP-UP CLINIC
WHO
Requirements for participating in the pop-up clinic:
• You must be 65 or older & a New York Resident. Unfortunately, Rite Aid is only able to administer vaccines to those OVER the age of 65 at this time.
• You will need to bring your driver’s license or other form of government-issued identification proving your date of birth.
• You will need to bring your insurance or Medicare card if you are unable to upload it when registering
• You will be asked to complete a Vaccine Consent Form. We ask that you complete this ahead of time. Instructions will be provided when we call to make an appointment.
WHEN
1ST DOSE – Saturday, March 20, 2021 8AM – 6PM
2ND DOSE – APRIL 17 8AM-6PM
WHERE
Sleepy Hollow Middle School Gymnasium located at 210 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow NY