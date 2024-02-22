Sponsor
Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station to Include More Affordable Units

National Resources President & CEO Joe Cotter addressed Tarrytown Planning Board last week.
February 22, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The developer of a multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown has agreed to market more of the units as so-called affordable housing.

Joe Cotter, President & CEO of National Resources, told the Tarrytown Planning Board during a Feb. 15 work session he was willing to increase the number of affordable apartments in the four-story, 88-unit Hudson Harbor Station project from nine to 13.

“I think what we offered is a very fair compromise,” Cotter said. “If you want to do affordable housing you have to be fair. I would like Tarrytown to be a pro-housing community. Tarrytown hasn’t approved any new housing in the last seven years. We’re happy with the project so far. We just want to get going.”

Of the 88 units proposed, an additional eight would be marketed as artist live/work duplex studios. Twenty-four units will have two bedrooms. There will also be 1,500 square feet of commercial or artist space and 98 parking spaces—55 that will be in a garage under the building.

The approximately two-acre site adjacent to the train station once housed an indoor recreational facility.

Planning Board Chairperson Joan Raiselis said it was important for teachers, firefighters, police officers and any other individuals that serve the community to have an opportunity to call Tarrytown home.

“We’re at a tipping point here,” she said. “We want this housing to happen.”

Board members were not receptive, however, to a proposal from Cotter to transform the artist studios into living quarters.

Cotter explained each apartment in the building would cost $450,000 to construct. Rose Noonan, Executive Director of the Housing Action Council, said it was possible Cotter could qualify for some funding to lower the cost of the affordable units.

Income limits, expressed as a percentage of Westchester County’s area median income (AMI), are used in calculating the rents and sales prices of affordable housing. For example, maximum income limits for a two-person household at 60% AMI would be $70,500, or $94,000 at 80% AMI—both of which are under consideration for Hudson Harbor Station.

The property is in the area studied for a Station Area Overlay (SAO) District that was rejected in 2021 by the Board of Trustees following public outcry. Another developer had submitted an application for a 60-feet high apartment complex built on top of self-storage units on the property, while another builder had proposed a similar project to what Hudson Harbor Station is envisioning.

The Planning Board may consider final site plan approval for Hudson Harbor Station at its March or April meeting.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

