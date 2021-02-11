Anthony Vano, Jr., 90

February 11, 2021

Anthony L. Vano, Jr., a lifelong Dobbs Ferry resident, died February 9. He was 90.

Also known as “Topper,” Mr. Vano proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 1048. He had a career as an electrician with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30 for many years.

He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Betty” Baviello, his high school sweetheart, who predeceased him in 2017. He was a loving father to Stephen Vano (Patty) of Yonkers, Peter Vano (Gerri) of Mahopac, Lisa Dumas (Charles) of Briarcliff Manor and Julie O’Toole (Hugh) of Madison, CT. He was also the adoring grandfather to 10 grandchildren: Stephanie Vano (Chris), Michael Vano, Jennifer Vano, Peter Vano, Lexi Dumas, Ryan O’Toole, Carly Dumas, Kyle Vano, Ian O’Toole and Emma O’Toole. He was the dear brother to Florence Golio, Marianna Smith, Edith Wren-Vano and the late Victoria Brickowski. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law George Baviello (Marie) and was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Nancy McKenna.

Share the News!







