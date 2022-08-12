Anthony Francis Napoli
Published 13 hours ago
August 12, 2022
Anthony (Tony) Francis Napoli sadly passed away on August 4, 2022.
Tony was born on September 30, 1950 and is predeceased by his parents Anthony F. Napoli (December 1989) and
Laura Patricia (Fortunato) Napoli (March 2008) and his sister Patricia Andrea (Napoli) Guenkel (June 2001).
Anthony is survived by his niece, Patricia (Guenkel) Roessel and her son: Matthew, and niece Lisa (Guenkel)
Wheeler and her husband: Chris, and daughters: Lauren, Stephanie, Brooke and Jessica.
Anthony was a 70-year resident of Tarrytown. He worked at the GM assembly plant which suited him well because he was an
avid classic Chevy car fan. He also loved his community and was most likely
known by residents who would see him on his many walks around town.
Anthony’s family will receive friends on Thursday, August 11th at 10:30 am at the Dwyer and Michael’s
Funeral Home in Tarrytown and will be laid to rest with his family at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
