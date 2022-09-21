Advertisement
Obituaries

Anthony Francis Korosi, M.D.

September 21, 2022

Anthony Francis Korosi, M.D. of Hastings on Hudson, NY passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022 at the age of 55.

Born in Boston, MA, he attended The Roxbury Latin School and then graduated with a B.A. in Biology from Cornell University. He then went on to medical school at the University of Pittsburgh and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in nephrology at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. A truly brilliant nephrologist, he possessed an exceptionally keen clinical acumen and helped countless patients over the years. Caring and kind, he always put the patient’s needs first and continued to do so even after his colorectal cancer diagnosis in December of 2018.

A self proclaimed lifelong political junkie, he was an avid reader of the news. Endlessly curious, he continuously built on his immense knowledge base that spanned from sports to world history and geography and everything in between. He would always enjoy a lively debate on any topic.

Tony was a lifelong expert skier, and reveled in teaching his daughters to love the sport. A die-hard Boston sports fan, he basked in the glory of the wins of his beloved Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins. He loved to travel and we will cherish our memories of trips to Europe, Mexico, Canada and all over the U.S.

Tony had an infectious smile and found absolute joy in things big and small. His home grown tomatoes, quoting lines from movies that he loved, his passion for music, discovering a new beer, riding roller coasters with his girls, long walks with our dog Darcy, making the perfect cortado, homemade pizza or chicken paprikash–these things were not just good, they were great! To be around someone with that kind of joy was a gift to everyone.

Tony was so special to so many and had adoring friends from every facet of his life. A truly loving and gentle soul, he cherished the time he spent with his family. His face would beam with delight when watching his daughters perform on stage or on the tennis court. Tony was also extremely funny; with a sharp, self-deprecating wit and perfect timing, he would have you in stitches in an instant.

He is survived by his loving wife Laura and their daughters Rachel and Sarah, his sister Alexa and her husband Gregg, nephews Charlie and Jack, and brother-in-law David; he was predeceased by his mother Agnes Korosi (née Weil) and his father Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anthony’s name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

