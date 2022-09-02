September 2, 2022

Anthony DiFilippo, 79, of Ardsley, NY passed away on August 27, 2022. Born in the Bronx, NY, on September 19, 1942, he was the son of the late John and Helen DiFilippo.

Anthony was predeceased by his dear wife Rochelle who was the love of his life.The couple married on August 16, and enjoyed 25 wonderful years together. Shortly after they married they moved to Ardsley, NY where they raised their family together.

Anthony was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Yonkers, NY. After which he enlisted in the Navy. He served 3 years of active duty during the Vietnam War in the construction division as a Seabee from 1964-1967. After serving, he trained to become an electrical contractor. He then went on to earn his electrical estimator license.

Anthony loved the construction industry and could always be found volunteering to help out a friend or a family member in need. He loved his family and the many friends he made living in Ardsley. Anthony had a love for cooking, eating healthy and drinking red wine. Anthony loved life, enjoyed playing chess with his brother Ralph, taking his dog, Bella for a walk, watching his grandchildren’s sports activities, doing Tai Chi and spending time with family and friends. Before his passing, Anthony was able to write a book telling stories about his life and his time in Vietnam.

He cherished his children and grandchildren and was a loving father and grandfather.

Anthony is survived by his daughters, Deannna Tiernan (Kevin), Cynthia Elomaa (Chris) and his 4 grandchildren: William, Daniel, Julia and Lily.

He is survived by his older brother Ralph DiFilippo (Pauline) , his younger sister Susan Cleary (Tom) and his many nieces and nephews.

Anthony was predeceased by his brothers Michael DiFilippo (Frances) and John DiFilippo (Phyllis).