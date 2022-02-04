Obituaries

Anthony Battista

• Bookmarks: 1

February 3, 2022

Anthony J. Battista a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns died January 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Born in North Tarrytown on November 17, 1933, he was the son of Anthony and Mary DiVico Battista. Sonny as he was known to his family and friends was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School in 1952. After high school, he served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956 where he was stationed in Korea. After his time in the service, he attended the McAllister School of Embalming and embarked on a long career as a funeral director.

He started his career in New York City and later worked for the former Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home when it was in Tarrytown. He had also worked for the former Dwyer Funeral Home in Tarrytown and most recently he had been working at Coffey Funeral Home in Tarrytown. He had also been a hearse driver for Midway Auto for many years.

Active in his community, he was a lifelong parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church where he served as an Altar Boy and later as an usher and a volunteer at the annual bazaar. He was a life-active member of Phenix Hose of the Tarrytown Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Elmo Council and a member of the Men’s Sokol Lodge. He had also served as a Village Trustee from 1971 to 1973. On August 5, 1967, he married Janis Ann Galba in Immaculate Conception Church. She predeceased him in 2020. Tony is survived by his children James (Linda) and Janis Ann (James) Orzan as well as six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sisters Virginia Seminara, Jessie Badagliacca, Maire Badagliacca and Mafalda Chebetar.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday)

My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday)

February 2, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Among the big TV game shows (Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right) that have entertained...
Read More
Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again

Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again

February 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It’s become something of an annual ritual in which representatives of the Rivertown Runners show up at...
Read More
State to Hold Symposium on “Long COVID” Thursday, February 3

State to Hold Symposium on “Long COVID” Thursday, February 3

February 1, 2022
Educational Symposium Brings Together Public Health Experts and Patient Advocates to Inform the State's Response to Identifying and Treating Long...
Read More
Irvington Eighth-graders Named Finalists in New York Times Personal Narrative Contest

Irvington Eighth-graders Named Finalists in New York Times Personal Narrative Contest

February 1, 2022
Eighth-graders Tess Brady and Luke Calabrese of Irvington Middle School were among just 154 round-four finalists in The New York...
Read More
Fifteenth Consecutive Duck Derby + Family YMCA ‘s Healthy Kids Day Scheduled for April 30th

Fifteenth Consecutive Duck Derby + Family YMCA ‘s Healthy Kids Day Scheduled for April 30th

January 30, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- The combined events this coming spring will mark the 15th consecutive year in which the Rotary Club...
Read More
Electric School Buses To Roll Out For Westchester: Online Forum

Electric School Buses To Roll Out For Westchester: Online Forum

January 29, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the County’s Office of Energy and Sustainability and the Westchester chapters of Mothers Out Front...
Read More
Allman Brothers Founding Drummer Brings a Jazz Celebration to Tarrytown Music Hall

Allman Brothers Founding Drummer Brings a Jazz Celebration to Tarrytown Music Hall

January 29, 2022
By W.B. King --- One day in the spring of 1959, 14-year-old Jai Johnny “Jaimoe” Johnson attended a jazz festival...
Read More
Irvington Police Break Up Phony Bail Scam

Irvington Police Break Up Phony Bail Scam

January 28, 2022
A 77-year-old Irvington resident refused to fall for a classic scam aimed at stealing $9,800 from her in exchange for...
Read More
Local Student to Spread Kindness to Dobbs Ferry Residents

Local Student to Spread Kindness to Dobbs Ferry Residents

January 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A second-grade student at John Cardinal O’Connor School (JCOS) in Irvington is taking her school’s motto to...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award

Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award

January 26, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Alex Adair, a football star and the first black hockey player in Westchester when he competed for...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
4 views
bookmark icon