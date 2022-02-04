Anthony Battista

February 3, 2022

Anthony J. Battista a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns died January 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Born in North Tarrytown on November 17, 1933, he was the son of Anthony and Mary DiVico Battista. Sonny as he was known to his family and friends was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School in 1952. After high school, he served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956 where he was stationed in Korea. After his time in the service, he attended the McAllister School of Embalming and embarked on a long career as a funeral director.

He started his career in New York City and later worked for the former Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home when it was in Tarrytown. He had also worked for the former Dwyer Funeral Home in Tarrytown and most recently he had been working at Coffey Funeral Home in Tarrytown. He had also been a hearse driver for Midway Auto for many years.

Active in his community, he was a lifelong parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church where he served as an Altar Boy and later as an usher and a volunteer at the annual bazaar. He was a life-active member of Phenix Hose of the Tarrytown Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Elmo Council and a member of the Men’s Sokol Lodge. He had also served as a Village Trustee from 1971 to 1973. On August 5, 1967, he married Janis Ann Galba in Immaculate Conception Church. She predeceased him in 2020. Tony is survived by his children James (Linda) and Janis Ann (James) Orzan as well as six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sisters Virginia Seminara, Jessie Badagliacca, Maire Badagliacca and Mafalda Chebetar.

