Ansel Wolfson Lurio

October 5, 2022

Ansel Lurio, 38, disability advocate and subject of the book “Moonrise,” died of heart failure Tuesday, September 27, at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.

Ansel—named after the photographer Ansel Adams—was a vibrant part of his Yonkers waterfront neighborhood and before that of the Dobbs Ferry community where he grew up. At age 3, after developmental lags, he was diagnosed with Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy, a devastating disease that destroys muscle tissue and causes early death He used a wheelchair from the time he was 11.

Despite his disability Ansel flourished. He was always quick-witted and stubborn, loved reading and jazz, and above all, eating and cooking good food. After graduating third in his class at Dobbs Ferry High School while also studying culinary arts, he attended and graduated from Columbia College as an American Studies major, where he also DJed at WKCR and played clarinet in the marching band. Later he did a master’s degree in museum studies in Cooperstown NY, and worked to make historic houses accessible. For ten years he worked for the Chinese Cultural Institute at Pace University in New York.

When his mother published an essay in The Atlantic and later a book about his life, Ansel participated in her public forums and readings. Ansel was also the model for the character of Archie in the Broadway musical and movie 13. He was a fierce disability advocate, even as a college student, when he took each subway line to every stop to judge its accessibility. Later he worked on disability access at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and at Wave Hill in the Bronx. He was on the board of Westchester Disabled on The Move and was a litigant in the current class action lawsuit against Lyft.

Ansel was beloved by congregants at Temple Beth Shalom in Hastings-on-Hudson, where he was bar mitzvahed, and by his new congregation at the Riverdale Temple. He will be mourned especially by his family—his mother Penny Wolfson and father Dr. Joseph Lurio, as well as his sisters Tobi and Diana; many cousins, aunts and uncles; his two-year-old niece Addie and his brother-in-law Chris. He lived a great life and was a shining light for all of us.

Burial and Shiva services are private.

Public Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:00PM at Temple Beth Shalom, 740 N Broadway, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706.