Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Sunday

September 29, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

It’s been 31 years since Support-A-Walk was first held to provide support to individuals and family members coping with breast and ovarian cancer throughout the region.

The non-profit organization Support Connection, based in Yorktown, was created a year later, and with more than 20,000 people served and counting, its core mission remains constant: Helping change fear to hope by providing free emotional, social and educational support to anyone affected by breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer.

The event in 1995, called Share-A-Walk, drew about 800 participants—four times what organizers projected. Since then, more than 8,000 people gather annually at FDR State Park for a morning of celebrating life and remembering loved ones who displayed bravery and courage fighting their disease.

On Sunday, October 5, Support-A-Walk, the organization’s largest fundraiser, representing 40 percent of its annual revenue. will start promptly at 10 a.m., following about an hour of pre-walk activities.

The financial goal of the walk is $250,000. Of every dollar donated, 88¢ directly funds support services. Support Connection does not receive funds from any national cancer organizations including Relay for Life, Susan G. Komen, or Making Strides.

This year’s Walk Ambassadors are board members and volunteers, Marcie Kaplan and Marge O’Brien. Walk Ambassadors are supporters who share their personal stories to illustrate the spirit and purpose of the uplifting annual event.

“Supporting a cancer organization isn’t just something I do — it’s something I live for, every day, in honor of someone I lost to this disease. Their absence is a constant reminder of how deeply cancer touches lives, and how important it is to be there for others walking that same path,” Kaplan said.

To learn more about the Support-A-Walk, or to donate or participate, visit www.supportconnection.org/support-a-walk, or contact Support Connection: 914-962-6402 or walk@supportconnection.org.