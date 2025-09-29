Community News Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Sunday Published 10 hours ago10h ago • Bookmarks: 8 September 29, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo— It’s been 31 years since Support-A-Walk was first held to provide support to individuals and family members coping with breast and ovarian cancer throughout the region. The non-profit organization Support Connection, based in Yorktown, was created a year later, and with more than 20,000 people served and counting, its core mission remains constant: Helping change fear to hope by providing free emotional, social and educational support to anyone affected by breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer.Support our Sponsors The event in 1995, called Share-A-Walk, drew about 800 participants—four times what organizers projected. Since then, more than 8,000 people gather annually at FDR State Park for a morning of celebrating life and remembering loved ones who displayed bravery and courage fighting their disease. On Sunday, October 5, Support-A-Walk, the organization’s largest fundraiser, representing 40 percent of its annual revenue. will start promptly at 10 a.m., following about an hour of pre-walk activities. The financial goal of the walk is $250,000. Of every dollar donated, 88¢ directly funds support services. Support Connection does not receive funds from any national cancer organizations including Relay for Life, Susan G. Komen, or Making Strides. This year’s Walk Ambassadors are board members and volunteers, Marcie Kaplan and Marge O’Brien. Walk Ambassadors are supporters who share their personal stories to illustrate the spirit and purpose of the uplifting annual event. “Supporting a cancer organization isn’t just something I do — it’s something I live for, every day, in honor of someone I lost to this disease. Their absence is a constant reminder of how deeply cancer touches lives, and how important it is to be there for others walking that same path,” Kaplan said. To learn more about the Support-A-Walk, or to donate or participate, visit www.supportconnection.org/support-a-walk, or contact Support Connection: 914-962-6402 or walk@supportconnection.org. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community News Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Sunday September 29, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s been 31 years since Support-A-Walk was first held to provide support to individuals and family members... Read More Lifestyles Fear of Fear September 29, 2025 FEAR OF FEAR: Trigger alert! By Krista Madsen I’m afraid of everything. Why be selective when you can just have a generalized... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Irvington Rocktoberfest Attracts Hundreds September 28, 2025 Hundreds of residents enjoyed the many activities Saturday at the Village of Irvington’s Rocktoberfest. The outdoor music festival in Matthiessen... Read More Community NewsLifestylesSleepy Hollow News New High On Beekman Avenue September 25, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Anybody with concerns about the legality of Quality High, the new cannabis dispensary in Sleepy Hollow, need... Read More Irvington News The Bulldogs Are On Sale September 24, 2025 Dear Irvington Community, The wait is over — the Bulldog Gallery 2025 Auction is here! Thanks to your support, this... Read More Community News Dear Village Of Irvington Voters September 24, 2025 Local elections matter! As former Irvington elected officials, active volunteers, and long-term residents, we proudly support Bob Grados for Mayor.... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTop News ‘Completely Reimagined’ Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns September 23, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- One of Halloween’s most anticipated local tourist destinations is back for another season of spooktacular fun. The... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsIrvington News The Curious Case Of The Purloined Lawn Signs September 22, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Glancing out the window of her house on Irvington's Meadowbrook Lane, Terri Altamura noticed a man taking... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Loses First Game with Second Half Collapse September 21, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow coach Anthony Giuliano spoke throughout the preseason about the need to go punch for punch... Read More Lifestyles Horsemanning September 20, 2025 HORSEMANNING: And other nouns that become verbs By Krista Madsen Well, it’s Halloween in the Hollow, which you can more efficiently call... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint