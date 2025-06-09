Annual Strawberry Festival a Sweet Treat

June 9, 2025

The Historical Society Inc. Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown celebrated its 58th Annual Strawberry Festival Sunday on the lawn of the 1848 Jacob Odell House in Tarrytown. The Historical Society, with help from local Girl Scouts, served traditional homemade strawberry shortcakes with freshly whipped cream, along with ice cream, lemonade and iced tea. (photo by Sunny McLean)