Annual Strawberry Festival a Sweet Treat

June 9, 2025
The Historical Society Inc. Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown celebrated its 58th Annual Strawberry Festival Sunday on the lawn of the 1848 Jacob Odell House in Tarrytown. The Historical Society, with help from local Girl Scouts, served traditional homemade strawberry shortcakes with freshly whipped cream, along with ice cream, lemonade and iced tea. (photo by Sunny McLean)Read or leave a comment on this story...
Beating The Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer
June 8, 2025
As the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., pancreatic cancer is a diagnosis no patient wants to...Read More
Mike Drop
June 8, 2025
MIKE DROP: The opposite of hobnob By Krista Madsen My kids only know Mike Myers as an Elon Musk impersonator which is...Read More
Fourth Of Four Lighthouse Vandals Now In County Police Custody
June 6, 2025
This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— A week after the Tarrytown Lighthouse at Sleepy Hollow was trashed...Read More
State DOT Makes Final Pitch For Route 9 Traffic Reform
June 5, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- On Wednesday evening at Mercy University, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT)and the engineering firm...Read More
Bulldog Gallery Returning to Streets of Irvington
June 4, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Bulldogs will be on the loose for the next four months in Irvington, but don’t worry, they...Read More
Hastings Class of 2025 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named
June 4, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hastings High School has announced its top two Class of 2025 students: Valedictorian Natalie Garson, and Salutatorian...Read More
Videos Of The Vandals Who Trashed The Lighthouse Expected To Speed Investigation
June 3, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Had the four young men (teenagers by the look of them) known that the Tarrytown Lighthouse at...Read More
‘It’s Never Too Late’: An Interview with Children’s Book Author Gail Schlenger
June 3, 2025
In 2020, Gail Schlenger, a long-time resident of Tarrytown, faced a dilemma. Forced by COVID to retire after 40 years...Read More
Historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Gutted By Arsonists
June 2, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— It wasn’t the first time this spring that someone purposely damaged the Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse, which had...Read More
