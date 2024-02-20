Sponsor
Annual Polar Plunges Raise $90K for Worthy Causes

February 20, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Dozens of brave souls recently stripped down to take a dip in the frigid Hudson River for charity.

Gullotta House, which was created nine years ago by Sleepy Hollow native Matthew Gullotta to help residents in Westchester County facing financial or other hardships, held back-to-back polar plunges on Feb. 10.

The Escape from Sing Sing Charity Plunge at Louis Engel Park Beach in Ossining kicked off the festivities at 10 a.m. and raised $27,413.

A few hours later, the Headless Horseman Charity Plunge at Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow took place and brought in $63,322.

The non-profit corporation distributed checks totaling $62,194 to a variety of organizations, including Riverkeeper, while the rest will be used to help individuals and families experiencing food insecurities and housing needs.

Gullotta, who now lives in Ossining, said he is grateful to be able to help others after his family needed assistance in the past from debt created by medical conditions.

“They helped us when we were down and now we’re able to give back,” he said. “It can’t be done without volunteers and sponsors.”

For information on donating to Gullotta House, visit www.gullottahouse.org.

 

