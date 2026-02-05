ANNOUNCING VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ON VILLAGE BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, AND COMMITTEES

Irvington has a long-standing tradition of volunteerism and civic engagement. The Village of Irvington Mayor and Board of Trustees invites residents who are interested in serving on Village Boards, Commissions, and Committees to submit their names for consideration.
The Village seeks candidates who bring a broad range of experiences and perspectives. The Village Board makes appointments annually in December; however, vacancies are often filled during the course of the year due to resignations. The Mayor and Village Administrator will review your application and contact you at the appropriate time to discuss your candidacy.
There are currently vacancies in the follows: Boards, Commissions or Committees:
- Architectural Review Board
- One Member
- Two Alternate Members
- Planning Board
- Three Alternate Members
- Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee
- One Member
- Zoning Board of Appeals
- One Member
- One Alternate Member
- Village Historian
For more information on the various Boards, Councils, and Committees, including their areas of focus, please visit:
https://www.irvingtonny.gov/55/Volunteer-Boards-and-Committees
Applications may be submitted online or printed and mailed or hand-delivered to:
Attn: Mayor Arlene Burgos
Village Hall
85 Main Street
Irvington, NY 10533
Irvington residents may recommend individuals for consideration or seek additional information by contacting:
• Charles Hessler, Village Administrator at chessler@irvingtonny.gov
• Charles Hessler, Village Administrator at chessler@irvingtonny.gov

For administrative assistance, please contact the Village Administrator's Office at office@irvingtonny.gov.
