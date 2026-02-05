ANNOUNCING VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ON VILLAGE BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, AND COMMITTEES

February 5, 2026

Irvington has a long-standing tradition of volunteerism and civic engagement. The Village of Irvington Mayor and Board of Trustees invites residents who are interested in serving on Village Boards, Commissions, and Committees to submit their names for consideration.

The Village seeks candidates who bring a broad range of experiences and perspectives. The Village Board makes appointments annually in December; however, vacancies are often filled during the course of the year due to resignations. The Mayor and Village Administrator will review your application and contact you at the appropriate time to discuss your candidacy.

There are currently vacancies in the follows: Boards, Commissions or Committees:

Architectural Review Board One Member Two Alternate Members

Planning Board Three Alternate Members

Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee One Member

Zoning Board of Appeals One Member One Alternate Member

Village Historian

For more information on the various Boards, Councils, and Committees, including their areas of focus, please visit:

https://www.irvingtonny.gov/55/Volunteer-Boards-and-Committees

Applications may be submitted online or printed and mailed or hand-delivered to:

Attn: Mayor Arlene Burgos

Village Hall

85 Main Street

Irvington, NY 10533

Irvington residents may recommend individuals for consideration or seek additional information by contacting:

• Charles Hessler, Village Administrator at chessler@irvingtonny.gov

For administrative assistance, please contact the Village Administrator’s Office at office@irvingtonny.gov.