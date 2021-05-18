Announcing Season Two of Chef in Residence at Blue Hill Restaurant at Stone Barns

May 18, 2021

By Linda Viertel–

Season Two of Blue Hill restaurant at Stone Barns Chef in Residence program has just begun. Pitmaster Bryan Furman is bringing his signature pit-smoked barbecue and seasonal side dishes, made from Hudson Valley produce, to Pocantico Hills from his hometown of Atlanta. His restaurant success in Georgia is due, in no small part, to his mother Almeta Benjamin, who will help orchestrate “the sides,” while Furman will also focus on the art of choosing various woods for smoking as well as distinguishing heritage hog breeds. Plus, he’s hauling his barbecue rig north, and it’s an amazing creation, well worth seeing.

Last year’s rotating schedule of chefs was hugely successful, and this year’s should be no less so. During this pandemic year, food inequities have been highlighted, and not gone unnoticed by the leadership at Blue Hill and the Stone Barns Center, both places with a tradition for innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, a mission to build a food culture based on sustainable farming methods, healthy eating and creating community.

With these tenets foremost in mind, and the success of last year’s chef’s collaborative, various teams of Stone Barns chefs and Blue Hill farmers, together with educators and artisans, will present menus and dining experiences that not only interpret but reimagine the farm with each new visiting chef. Personal identity and culture will be revealed not only at mealtime, but through virtual education, conversations with the variety of chefs, to-go box creations, and much more.

Chef Furman’s residency only lasts until May 29th, so if dining outdoors on world-class barbecue in a casual, festive atmosphere sounds like just the right way to celebrate newfound freedoms, a reservation would be a must. Diners will also be invited to explore the farm before or after their reservation to learn more about organic farming at Stone Barns, Chef Furman’s ingredients, and best practices behind the total experience at Stone Barns and its destination restaurant, Blue Hill.

If You Go:

Reservations can be found at: explorestock.com

