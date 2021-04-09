Announcing Our Jitterbugs Spring & Summer Programs!

By Barrett Seaman-- Pale green buds are peeking out. Children are running around neighborhood streets and school playgrounds. Vaccine distribution...Read More
April 9, 2021
Greenburgh COVID Angels Get A Shout-Out From Chuck Schumer
April 8, 2021
The work of Greenburgh’s host of 260-some COVID Angels who volunteered their time, computer skills and persistence to get vaccination...Read More
Hudson Prime Steakhouse Coming to Irvington in May
April 8, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Restaurateurs Floria and Gino Uli, currently owners of Divino Cucina Italiana in Hastings -On- Hudson, will be...Read More
Friedlander Replaced As Tarrytown’s Planning Board Chair
April 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- At its April 5th meeting, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted to replace Dr. Stanley Friedlander as...Read More
After 13 years, Tarrytown’s A NU Toy Store To Close
April 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- It immediately catches the eye of any child walking down Main Street in Tarrytown: a Ferris wheel,...Read More
Celebrating a Soldier, Senior and All-Around Amazing Guy
April 6, 2021
By Kevin Brown-- Have you ever walked by Washington Irving School on Broadway in Tarrytown and noticed a pair of...Read More
‘Don’t Get Cocky With COVID’
April 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Applying the foot race metaphor to the COVID-19 pandemic is no doubt overdone, but with good reason....Read More
Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design
April 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- The 2023 Winter World University Games are set to be held in Lake Placid, NY, but they...Read More
COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery
April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Experts are said to be scratching their heads over the recent upsurge in coronavirus infections in New...Read More
Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions
April 1, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown,...Read More