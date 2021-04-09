Announcing Our Jitterbugs Spring & Summer Programs!

This summer we will be holding free Jitterbugs Jazz Events for kids outdoors and in-person at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park at 5:30pm on Wednesdays before the 6:30pm concerts (July 7 through August 25)!

But before that, we will keep your kids jazzin’ with two more fun-filled online events for all kids under 10 years. During these online events, we’ll be playing musical games comparing jazz with other music styles, paint and play together!

And of course, you don’t need to have joined any previous classes to participate in these new online Jitterbugs Spring Events!