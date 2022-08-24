Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Obituaries

Anne B. Proia

• Bookmarks: 4

August 24, 2022

Anne B. Proia, a lifelong resident of Hastings-on-Hudson passed away on her 90th birthday, August 19, 2022.

She was born on August 19, 1932, the daughter of the late Antonio and Anne Bianchi. Anne graduated from Hastings High School in 1950. One year later, she married the love of her life Mario A. Proia in Fontana Liri, Italy and spent one year abroad. She and her husband then returned to the United States and settled in their beloved Hastings-on-Hudson to start their family.

Anne started her working career at Anaconda Wire and Cable for ten years. She then moved on to the Town of Greenburgh and worked in the building department for twenty-three years before retiring in 1995. Anne was dedicated to her career, even obtaining her notary public license.

Her family was of the utmost importance. Anne’s true passion was her loved ones and the time spent with them. She enjoyed cooking and spending meals together and treasured all her children and grandchildren’s hobbies and events. Anne never missed a beat and was always there.

She will be deeply missed.

Anne is survived by her daughter Carmelita (Timothy) Cacace of Yonkers, son Riccardo (Denise) Proia of Hastings-on-Hudson, grandchildren; Robert M. Cacace, Dr. Jessica (Casey) Cacace-Mott, Michael Cacace and Christina Anne Proia and great granddaughter Serena Anne Mott. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Murphy of Florida and brother Thomas (Julie) Bianchi of Cortlandt Manor.

Anne is predeceased by her dear husband Mario in June of 2012 and by her sister Ida Patterson.

Mass of the Resurrection 10:00AM Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Matthew’s RC Church, Hastings-on-Hudson. Visiting 3-8pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Dobbs Ferry.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anne, please visit our floral store.
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the...
Read More
Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of...
Read More
BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns...
Read More
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

August 21, 2022
This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College...
Read More
The Blaze Is Back!

The Blaze Is Back!

August 20, 2022
It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor...
Read More
Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

August 19, 2022
By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop...
Read More
Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

August 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before...
Read More
Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

August 18, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that...
Read More
IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

August 16, 2022
The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore...
Read More
Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

August 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
7 views
bookmark icon