August 24, 2022

Anne B. Proia, a lifelong resident of Hastings-on-Hudson passed away on her 90th birthday, August 19, 2022.

She was born on August 19, 1932, the daughter of the late Antonio and Anne Bianchi. Anne graduated from Hastings High School in 1950. One year later, she married the love of her life Mario A. Proia in Fontana Liri, Italy and spent one year abroad. She and her husband then returned to the United States and settled in their beloved Hastings-on-Hudson to start their family.

Anne started her working career at Anaconda Wire and Cable for ten years. She then moved on to the Town of Greenburgh and worked in the building department for twenty-three years before retiring in 1995. Anne was dedicated to her career, even obtaining her notary public license.

Her family was of the utmost importance. Anne’s true passion was her loved ones and the time spent with them. She enjoyed cooking and spending meals together and treasured all her children and grandchildren’s hobbies and events. Anne never missed a beat and was always there.

She will be deeply missed.

Anne is survived by her daughter Carmelita (Timothy) Cacace of Yonkers, son Riccardo (Denise) Proia of Hastings-on-Hudson, grandchildren; Robert M. Cacace, Dr. Jessica (Casey) Cacace-Mott, Michael Cacace and Christina Anne Proia and great granddaughter Serena Anne Mott. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Murphy of Florida and brother Thomas (Julie) Bianchi of Cortlandt Manor.

Anne is predeceased by her dear husband Mario in June of 2012 and by her sister Ida Patterson.

Mass of the Resurrection 10:00AM Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Matthew’s RC Church, Hastings-on-Hudson. Visiting 3-8pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Dobbs Ferry.