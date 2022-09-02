Advertisement
Obituaries

Anna Musorafite

September 2, 2022

Anna Musorafite was born on March 7, 1927, the second of five children of Carmelo and Rosalie Cali DiMiceli. She was educated in the NYC public schools and attended City Collage of NY for Electrical Engineering. She first worked for Bell Laboratories then subsequently for AT&T as a Computer Programmer, and later as a Supervisor. She retired in 1982.

Anna married the love of her life, Gaetano Musorafite, in 1952 and they remained together until his death in 2008.

Anna was a Renaissance woman, who appreciated both the arts and sciences; she was a person of strong faith who loved her family, and all nature. She truly enjoyed life – was an avid cook, skilled artist (painting, stained glass, etching, jewelry making) and a lover of Mozart. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, as well as many cherished friends and neighbors.

