Anita Raguzin, 84

August 22, 2021

Anita Raguzin, a longtime Tarrytown resident, died August 17. She was 84.

She was born in Ilovik, Croatia on November 22, 1936, to Sime and Ana Jelich Belanich. She left Croatia with her husband and two young daughters seeking a better life in America. They arrived in Tarrytown in November of 1963.

Mrs. Raguzin had a very strong work ethic and retired from C-Town at the age of 65. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed preparing traditional Croatian cakes and foods for family and friends. She was a generous and thoughtful woman who made everyone feel welcome in her home. She never forgot a birthday or holiday card. She was also an avid gardener who took great pride in her flowers. She loved humor and made sure to laugh every day.

She and her husband Ivan were parishioners of Transfiguration Church and longtime members of the Tarrytown Seniors.

Anita’s husband Ivan died in 2003. She is survived by her daughters Branca Gatto and Sonya Messer. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Carly, Christine and Jordan Messer, as well as her great- granddaughter Delia. In addition to her husband Ivan, she was predeceased by her son-in-law Frank Gatto.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Transfiguration Church, followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

