February 6, 2022

Angela M. DiRodio, age 63, was called to her Eternal Home by her Heavenly Father on Wednesday morning, February 2nd, 2022. She passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by her loving family. Angela was born in Mount Vernon to Teresa and John DiRodio, who predeceased her on September 4th, 2006. She was a long-time resident of Bronxville and Tarrytown.

Angela was a certified public accountant who worked in that capacity for several companies in lower Westchester County and New York City. In her free time, she loved traveling with friends and on her own to explore new destinations. She was always curious and loved to share what she learned on her journeys. She attended the Christian Apostolic Church of Eastchester, where she was beloved by all. Angela had a deep faith in God and in her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith was demonstrated by her Christ-like love and concern for others.

She leaves behind her mom, Teresa, her sisters, Tina Falcone and her husband Franco, Joann Nisco and her husband James, together with her niece and nephews, Christiana Nisco, Matteo Falcone, and John Nisco. Angela loved them all dearly, as they loved her.

The calling hours are at the Dwyer and Michael Funeral Home, at 90 North Broadway, Tarrytown N.Y. 10591, on Sunday, February 6th, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Service of Remembrance at 6:00 p.m., and a closing prayer on Monday, February 7th, at 10:00 a.m. at Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home, with interment at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery immediately thereafter. Pastor John Massameno, of the Christian Apostolic Church of Eastchester, is officiating.

