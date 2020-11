November 18, 2020

Angel Valle, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, died November 13. He was 84.

He was born in Havana, Cuba on November 1, 1936.After fleeing Cuba, he settled in Tarrytown and was a waiter at Tappan Hill Restaurant for many years.

He is survived by his wife Migdlie (Castro) Valle, sons Miguel and Mitchell Valle and grandchildren Kevin and Lauren Valle.

