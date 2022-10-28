Andres Rodriguez

Dr. Erik Weiselberg, Village of Irvington historian, principal historian of Revolutionary Westchester 250 and a social studies teacher at Irvington High...Read More
October 28, 2022
A true family man, our beloved Andres “Negro” Rodriguez went to be with our Lord on Sunday October 9th, 2022. A shining light in a dark world. Andres was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was beloved by all and a respected member of his community. Andres brought smiles and happiness to everyone who needed some joy in their lives. Andres was a kind and pure hearted man who will be missed by those whose hearts he touched. His spirit will live on through his children and his grandchildren.
Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead
October 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Wilder Balter Properties, the Chappaqua-based developer with a long and successful record of building and managing affordable...Read More
Corporations Doing Good
October 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- On a bright October morning, the first wave of what by day’s end will be 200 school...Read More
From Housecalls to Hospitals: The Historical Society’s New Exhibit on Healthcare in The Tarrytowns
October 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The history of healthcare in the Tarrytowns is long on caring by beloved individual physicians but until...Read More
The Revolution Comes (Back) To Tarrytown
October 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Those who stepped into Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Saturday, October 22, stepped back in time. The riverside...Read More
Main Street School Students Mark Unity Day
October 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Fourth and fifth grade students from Main Street School in Irvington marked Unity Day on Oct. 19...Read More
Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Returns
October 22, 2022
By Robert Kimmel— The annual Tarrytown Halloween Parade, scheduled for Saturday, October 29, is being described as being “bigger and...Read More
Bowman, Flisser Take Part in 16th Congressional District Forum
October 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Rep. Jamaal Bowman and GOP Challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser squared off recently in a League of...Read More
Dann, Holman Delivering a One-Two Punch for Dobbs Ferry
October 21, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- Brian Dann brings the thunder for Dobbs Ferry as he repeatedly attacks the interior of defensive lines...Read More
Federal, State and Local Aid to Buy a Mile of Sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road
October 20, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Local Democratic leaders gathered in the driveway of the Metropolis Country Club on Dobbs Ferry Road to...Read More
