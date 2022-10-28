Andres Rodriguez

A true family man, our beloved Andres “Negro” Rodriguez went to be with our Lord on Sunday October 9th, 2022. A shining light in a dark world. Andres was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was beloved by all and a respected member of his community. Andres brought smiles and happiness to everyone who needed some joy in their lives. Andres was a kind and pure hearted man who will be missed by those whose hearts he touched. His spirit will live on through his children and his grandchildren.