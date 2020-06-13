An Open Letter to the Board of Elections,

As a candidate for Congress in New York’s 17th Congressional district, I have been dismayed by the lack of transparency and good information — and by the dissemination of misinformation —by the Board of Elections. Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, and that right is currently being subverted by the Board of Elections. Here are just a few examples of the problems to date:

• Absentee ballot applications. Governor Cuomo signed an executive order on April 24, 2020 saying all voters would receive an application for absentee ballot in the mail. We have heard from dozens of voters that their applications never arrived. There has been no communication from the board regarding how many applications were sent, when, and to whom.

• Website. The Board of Elections website provides no help to voters on how to fill out the application and the absentee ballot. The widget to find a polling location doesn’t work. The list of early polling sites doesn’t include the times when those sites will be open.

• Early Polling Sites. Voters in at least four towns — Mt. Vernon, New Castle, Mt. Pleasant and Mt. Kisco, received postcards in the mail with the wrong early polling sites. We understand additional postcards will be mailed, but those will not arrive until early voting has already begun. We received different answers on whether a voter who goes to the wrong site, per their erroneous postcard, can vote there.

• Election Day Sites. We understand that not all polling sites will be open on June 23rd, but we only know this from individual conversations with committee members. When and how will this be decided? How will it be communicated to voters? Will there be information at closed sites directing voters to open ones? In addition, we have very little confidence that the Board of Elections has the capacity to count a large number of absentee ballots in a timely and effective manner.

We do not believe the vote in this election is purposefully being suppressed; however, it doesn’t have to be purposeful to have the same end result. The dismal efforts by the Board of Elections as outlined above leave us no choice but to prepare suit to challenge the results. I call upon the Commissioners of the Westchester Board of Elections to resign, effective immediately. The voters of Westchester County deserve the right to easily and effectively vote for the candidate of their choice in this crucially important election.

Sincerely,

Allison Fine

PS: I would have addressed this letter to the individual members of the board, but that information is not available on the Westchester Board of Elections website