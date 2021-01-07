An Open Conversation About COVID

By Rick Pezzullo-- Congressman Mondaire Jones (NY-17) has joined a chorus of elected officials in Washington D.C. calling for President...Read More
January 7, 2021
COVID Update: Fighting Off “The Worst-Case Scenario”
January 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— At the moment anyway, in the race between the virus and the vaccine, the virus is still...
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Mayors Denounce Hateful Messages Found in Villages
January 7, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- The Mayors of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are united in their forceful condemnation of the racism...
Our Neighbors: Kisook Suh–From Seoul to Tarrytown; Working at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
January 7, 2021
By Linda Viertel---- It's been an extraordinary journey for Tarrytown resident, Kisook Suh, one that brought her from her birthplace,...
COVID Update: Virus Vs. Vaccine. The Race is On
January 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It was pretty much a given that, sooner or later, the super-contagious mutation of the coronavirus would...
Mimi Rocah Sworn In as New Westchester County DA
January 4, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Miriam E. "Mimi" Rocah was sworn in as the new Westchester District Attorney Monday in a ceremony...
Happy New Year, Fish Friends!
January 4, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- That's how Sasha Skon, owner, manager and "shemonger" of Sasha's Seafood greeted her email customers placing orders...
Racist Group’s Stickers in Rivertowns Draw Quick Response
January 4, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Community reaction to racist, hate-group stickers widely posted in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown over the weekend was...
Sleepy Hollow Honors Local Hero on His 100th Birthday
January 3, 2021
By Annabelle Allen--- Sleepy Hollow officials and residents gathered Saturday to salute World War II veteran Armando "Chick" Galella on...
Start 2021 With a Shopping Trip to Tarrytown and Irvington’s Winter Season Markets
January 2, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- Cooking relief is on the way! Just after recovering from rich holiday meals and perhaps too much...