An Ode to Induction

No scouring around difficult burners. No potential of killing off my kids in their sleep should I accidentally leave a burner open and unlit. Gained a whole new section of counter space when I’m not cooking. Lost a layer of billing folded into my Con Ed statement (just baseline alone, there was about a $23 standing fee to have gas before I used any each month, so that’s gone now too).
I happily do magic trick demos for anyone who comes by. Within seconds of putting room temperature water in a pot to boil, it’s rolling. There is no agony of watching the pot boil anymore, that metaphor is dead to me. It just boils, faster than you can imagine. In fact, sometimes I get into trouble as I leave and go do a thing and come back to find the water long ago evaporated on the stove I forgot to check. So be careful about that; it can work too well! Lower settings are your friend. Besides boiling water, you would never really want your stove on high I’m learning; it would burn anything in an instant. The rest is typical stove business with more delicate controls than just bigger or smaller flame of gas.
More about induction: it’s not the kind of smooth top that heats up red. The amazing thing about induction that makes it so efficient (85% efficiency vs. 70% with electric or 30-40% with gas) is the heat conducts directly to the pot. Copper coils under the surface are generating a current that jumps to the cookware evenly, not the stove.
NYSERDA website has a whole helpful section on cooking with induction, including more on how the technology works and an eager chef doing demos:
I thought I might miss the romantic hiss and enticing blue flame of cooking with gas, but I don’t—I have a wood stove upstate for that. Adams suggests trying out a training wheel version and getting a plug-in portable cooktop for a bit if you’re feeling sentimental about the shift.
He mentions a skeptical client, Lilli. “She was adamantly against induction. We asked her to make the decision based on experience, not emotion, and she agreed to buy an induction hot plate. She completely reversed her position. Now she can’t wait to get to get rid of her gas stove, which off their indoor air quality monitor with the combustion gases it releases into the kitchen. She found induction to be very controllable (you can even do sous vide on it) and loves that her hot plate turns itself off automatically. We were stunned by her reversal! Perhaps you might do the same.”
Now years after this 2018 article, knee-jerk politics comes into play with talk of potential gas bans, and you have a whole culture war playing out in this recent article in Bloomberg.com that has none other than the Viking stove company’s founder and a former executive raving about the superiority of induction, verses:
Republican Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas dared someone to pry his stove from his “cold dead hands,” while fellow Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio found traction with the pithier “God. Guns. Gas stoves.”
Shall we say it’s getting heated? But not my actual cooktop, mind you, just my pot and the food in it. And I’m happy to show anyone how fast.
Appointments for the magic show water boil on request.
