An Israeli Soldier’s Perspective on Gaza

May 23, 2024

By Alexander Roberts–

Israeli Defense Force Sgt. Yossi Bluming has been fighting since the invasion of that country by Hamas on October 7th. As an Israeli paratrooper, he gave a very personal perspective on the Gaza War at Chabad of the Rivertowns in Dobbs Ferry.

Rather than dwell on the larger issues consuming the world about the appropriateness of the IDF response, the anti-Semitism on college campuses, the calls for eradication of Israel after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, he talked about the experience of fighting in Gaza, where he will return to the front lines in the next few days after a brief visit to his family and friends in the US.

Rabbi Benjy Silverman introduced Sgt. Bluming by saying that unlike the Holocaust, in which Jews had no ability to resist a Nazi regime whose avowed purpose was to exterminate them, this time there is a strong, determined force of Jews who can fight back and deserve support.

Sgt. Bluming, an Orthodox Jew, talked about the seemingly impossible task dealt him in Gaza, where Hamas uses its civilians as human shields, denying them access to the 400 miles of tunnels reserved only for fighters and Israeli hostages. \Speaking before over 100 people, Sgt. Bluming focused on his service from a spiritual sense, a role he did not want. He talked about Moses who tried to refuse God, when He demanded this shepherd with a stutter lead the Jewish People out of Egypt. He related how we all are thrust in positions where there is no guidebook. By illustration, he mentioned the dozens of battle scenarios he had to study, giving clear protocols on each, only to encounter unique situations in Gaza. Hamas, for example, would booby trap apartments of some families. When they tried to surrender, the explosive devices would blow them up along with the IDF soldiers coming to their aid.

He talked about the lieutenant in charge of his platoon, who admitted that he hadn’t even passed the demanding platoon commander training. He was thrust from his office job into the commander’s role after a qualified commander exercised his option not to serve when his fiance said that she would not marry him if he entered Gaza. “It made me uncomfortable,” said Sgt. Bluming, “especially as this guy was not the sharpest tool in the tool shed.” However, he said, the lieutenant rose to the occasion, serving his men exceptionally well in battle, earning several commendations for valor.“As with Moses,” Sgt. Bluming said, “we often don’t know what we are capable of.”

Most difficult, he suffered from the loss of comrades—Jews from all over the world fighting for the IDF—either those killed or maimed physically and psychologically. He found that that seven months of fighting left him scarred in subtle ways going back to civilian life—ducking when hearing any loud noise, for example.

Asked about morale, Sgt. Bluming said that Israelis of every political stripe are united that Hamas as a governing, military entity can and will be destroyed, because they and jihadist groups from Hezbollah to the Houthis, have the Nazi aim of eliminating not only Israel, but the Jewish People. Despite 15 Gaza wars since 1948, Sgt. Bluming is optimistic this one could be the last and will result in “an unprecedented opportunity for peace.”