Support our Sponsors
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • RiverArts Music Tour
Dobbs Ferry News

An Israeli Soldier’s Perspective on Gaza

• Bookmarks: 8

IDF Sgt. Yossi Bluming
May 23, 2024

By Alexander Roberts–

 Israeli Defense Force Sgt. Yossi Bluming has been fighting since the invasion of that country by Hamas on October 7th.  As an Israeli paratrooper, he gave a very personal perspective on the Gaza War at Chabad of the Rivertowns in Dobbs Ferry.

Rather than dwell on the larger issues consuming the world about the appropriateness of the IDF response, the anti-Semitism on college campuses, the calls for eradication of Israel after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, he talked about the experience of fighting in Gaza, where he will return to the front lines in the next few days after a brief visit to his family and friends in the US.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry

Rabbi Benjy Silverman introduced Sgt. Bluming by saying that unlike the Holocaust, in which Jews had no ability to resist a Nazi regime whose avowed purpose was to exterminate them, this time there is a strong, determined force of Jews who can fight back and deserve support.

Sgt. Bluming, an Orthodox Jew, talked about the seemingly impossible task dealt him in Gaza, where Hamas uses its civilians as human shields, denying them access to the 400 miles of tunnels reserved only for fighters and Israeli hostages.  \Speaking before over 100 people, Sgt. Bluming focused on his service from a spiritual sense, a role he did not want.  He talked about Moses who tried to refuse God, when He demanded this shepherd with a stutter lead the Jewish People out of Egypt.  He related how we all are thrust in positions where there is no guidebook.  By illustration, he mentioned the dozens of battle scenarios he had to study, giving clear protocols on each, only to encounter unique situations in Gaza. Hamas, for example, would booby trap apartments of some families.  When they tried to surrender, the explosive devices would blow them up along with the IDF soldiers coming to their aid.

He talked about the lieutenant in charge of his platoon, who admitted that he hadn’t even passed the demanding platoon commander training. He was thrust from his office job into the commander’s role after a qualified commander exercised his option not to serve when his fiance said that she would not marry him if he entered Gaza.  “It made me uncomfortable,” said Sgt. Bluming, “especially as this guy was not the sharpest tool in the tool shed.”  However, he said, the lieutenant rose to the occasion, serving his men exceptionally well in battle, earning several commendations for valor.“As with Moses,” Sgt. Bluming said, “we often don’t know what we are capable of.”

Most difficult, he suffered from the loss of comrades—Jews from all over the world fighting for the IDF—either those killed or maimed physically and psychologically. He found that that seven months of fighting left him scarred in subtle ways going back to civilian life—ducking when hearing any loud noise, for example.

Asked about morale, Sgt. Bluming said that Israelis of every political stripe are united that Hamas as a governing, military entity can and will be destroyed, because they and jihadist groups from Hezbollah to the Houthis, have the Nazi aim of eliminating not only Israel, but the Jewish People. Despite 15 Gaza wars since 1948, Sgt. Bluming is optimistic this one could be the last and will result in “an unprecedented opportunity for peace.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Piccola Trattoria - book your event parties!
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
Historic Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow Reopens After Revamp

Historic Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow Reopens After Revamp

May 23, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow officially reopened Thursday following the completion of a $3.4 million...
Read More
An Israeli Soldier’s Perspective on Gaza

An Israeli Soldier’s Perspective on Gaza

May 23, 2024
By Alexander Roberts--  Israeli Defense Force Sgt. Yossi Bluming has been fighting since the invasion of that country by Hamas...
Read More
Changes Planned at Dangerous Intersection in Tarrytown

Changes Planned at Dangerous Intersection in Tarrytown

May 23, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A dangerous intersection in Tarrytown where an 82-year-old resident was killed last November is slated to receive...
Read More
Residents Examine Next Steps on the Impact of Climate Change on Tarrytown

Residents Examine Next Steps on the Impact of Climate Change on Tarrytown

May 22, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- With a picturesque view of the Hudson River as a backdrop, members of Tarrytown’s Climate Action Plan...
Read More
Number 9

Number 9

May 22, 2024
NUMBER 9: In the vortex of love, wormholes, and dead men By Krista Madsen– MATH/MANIFEST Nikola Tesla, eponym of my car, had...
Read More
School Budgets Approved in Six Local Districts

School Budgets Approved in Six Local Districts

May 22, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in six local school districts easily approved annual budgets when they flocked to the polls Tuesday....
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Honored for 150th Anniversary in Albany

Sleepy Hollow Honored for 150th Anniversary in Albany

May 21, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Village of Sleepy...
Read More
An Advice Column By And For Rivertowns Residents

An Advice Column By And For Rivertowns Residents

May 21, 2024
In this edition: Dealing with conflict at family weddings and navigating tricky political discussions   by Donna C. Moss, MA,...
Read More
Hastings’ Ace Pitcher Billy Murnighan Takes His Arm to California

Hastings’ Ace Pitcher Billy Murnighan Takes His Arm to California

May 21, 2024
By Tom Pedulla-- All athletes emphasize the importance of getting into the zone by eliminating crowd noise and whatever else...
Read More
Local School Budgets, Board of Education Candidates on Ballot May 21

Local School Budgets, Board of Education Candidates on Ballot May 21

May 20, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the region will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 21 to weigh-in on...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
19 views
bookmark icon