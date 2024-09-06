An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 6, 2024

The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and time in late September or early October.

Our purpose in convening this group is to enhance our understanding of the issues that are important to individual voters and how they feel about the candidates—especially the candidates for Congress but also those running for president.

Tarrytown is the only village in Westchester County that is divided between adjoining Congressional Districts, in this case Districts 16 and 17. We hope that voters living adjacent to this dividing line will be well represented. (See accompanying map)

Support our Sponsors





It is important that this group reasonably reflect the political profile of the village as a whole. Currently, that is roughly four Democrats to one Republican and two non-affiliated voters.

If you are willing to participate in this project, please respond via email to editor@thehudsonindependent.com with your name, phone number and the best way for us to contact you.