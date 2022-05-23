Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters to the Editor

An Exceptional Representative Who Will Be Missed

• Bookmarks: 1

May 23, 2022

To the Editor:
  I was disappointed to learn that Congressman Mondaire Jones will no longer represent Greenburgh in the United States Congress. Thanks to redistricting, the Congressman has decided to run for his Congressional seat in a new district in NYC.
Congressman Jones was an exceptional Representative who worked hard for our district. Besides fighting for progressive values–the Congressman helped the town of Greenburgh receive a one million dollar grant from the federal government to build a new sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road, an initiative that will make walking safer for pedestrians and residents who don’t have cars. We asked the Congressman for help and Congressman Jones not only tried. He succeeded in helping our community.
During the Afghanistant crisis last year, the Congressman’s office did an amazing job helping a refugee I was trying to help escape the Taliban. Unlike many elected officials who go through the motions, making you think they are helping, the Congressman did much more. The Congressman’s office was in constant  contact with a military liaison who stayed in touch with the woman trying to escape -until she was on the plane in Kabul. Thanks to the Congressman’s staff a second chance in life was given to the cousin of an Ossining resident who was escaping the Taliban.
Congressman Jones has fought hard for infrastructure funding which is helping local governments. He has fought hard for progressive initiatives from health care reforms, helping the hungry and fighting to change Washington, bringing people together.
I hope that Congressman Jones is successful in winning election to the Congress in a new district. I will be happy to spread the word to NYC residents who might not be familiar with what an excellent public servant the Congressman is.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
‘Mondaire, We Hardly Knew Ye’

‘Mondaire, We Hardly Knew Ye’

May 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— After two years of political wrangling over the disposition of New York State’s political districts, a court-appointed...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Boards Wrestle With Proposed Zoning Changes

Sleepy Hollow Boards Wrestle With Proposed Zoning Changes

May 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When a Sleepy Hollow resident voiced concern that the village’s plan to “repeal and replace” the zoning...
Read More
Local School Budgets Approved Easily

Local School Budgets Approved Easily

May 18, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- On Tuesday, May 17, voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets for the 2022-2023 calendar. In...
Read More
Flags Become a Flashpoint in Local Culture Wars

Flags Become a Flashpoint in Local Culture Wars

May 17, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Every now and again, tensions rise to the surface between the rivertowns’ uniformed police and firefighters on...
Read More
Pro-Choice Rally Draws 400 to Tarrytown’s Patriots Park

Pro-Choice Rally Draws 400 to Tarrytown’s Patriots Park

May 14, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A line-up of Pro-Choice activists and their political allies stirred a crowd of several hundred sign-bearing residents...
Read More
Local Cars Being Stolen Right Out of Residential Driveways

Local Cars Being Stolen Right Out of Residential Driveways

May 12, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Car thieves are back in the rivertowns. Actually, they never really went away, but reports of brazen...
Read More
Retired Teacher to Open Socially Conscious Coffee Shop in SH

Retired Teacher to Open Socially Conscious Coffee Shop in SH

May 12, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- For 35 years, Kim Kaczmarek worked as a special education teacher at Sleepy Hollow High School. Now...
Read More
Gullotta House Provides Aid to Westchester Families in Need

Gullotta House Provides Aid to Westchester Families in Need

May 11, 2022
The Gullotta House was founded in 2015 for the charitable purpose of helping Westchester families in need, regardless of income. ...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Student-Athletes Look to the Future

Sleepy Hollow Student-Athletes Look to the Future

May 10, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- To attend Sleepy Hollow’s recent college signing ceremony was to peer into the future. A bright future....
Read More
Mercy College Adjuncts Overwhelmingly Approve New Contract

Mercy College Adjuncts Overwhelmingly Approve New Contract

May 9, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- The fight for higher wages for adjunct instructors at Mercy College was finally resolved on Tuesday, May...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
8 views
bookmark icon