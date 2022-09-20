An EV Road Trip: Planning for the Long Run

September 20, 2022

By Dean Gallea, TEAC Co-Chair–

In late August, I drove my Tesla Model Y from Tarrytown to visit family and a friend in Minnesota, a two-day drive each way. I chose this mode of transportation over flying after a chat with a colleague on the Hastings Conservation Committee convinced me to think further about my travel’s carbon footprint. According to a study published last year by Environmental Science and Technology Journal, driving a gasoline car solo has the same basic climate impact as taking an 80-percent-full plane flight a similar distance, the study said. If the plane is full, it beats the car. But add two other people and it’s like you’re traveling on a (half full) bus or train. If your car is a diesel (or a hybrid), two additional passengers make it better than an average train or bus passenger.

The study didn’t cover an electric vehicle (EV) charged with renewably-sourced energy and carrying two people, but certainly it beats all other modes, save perhaps an electrified train, or visiting by Zoom. The question is, what are the downsides of long-distance travel in an EV?

Simply put, the difference between travel in an EV, versus a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine (ICE) car, boils down to having to stop more often to refuel—at fewer available stations.

An efficient ICE car can travel perhaps 500 miles between refueling stops. My former car, a Prius hybrid, still an ICE car, could go that far on just its 11-gallon tank. And gasoline stations are ubiquitous, at practically every exit on major roads. Optimistically, currently affordable passenger EVs have a range of about 300+ miles, but comfortably about 250 miles, allowing for losses due to high speeds, hills and varying weather. Travel with an EV therefore takes some planning ahead for charging stops.

A Tesla EV has some advantages, since Tesla has the largest network of about 1,500 DC (Direct Current) Fast-charging stations, most of which have at least eight chargers capable of fully charging a Tesla EV in the time it takes to have lunch. Tesla is slowly adapting its charging network so as to accommodate non-Tesla EVs that use a more common connector called “CCS” (Combined Charging System.) For the short term, a driver of a Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes EQS, BMW iX, or other advanced non-Tesla EVs must use a DC Fast-charging station in one of several CCS-compatible networks. (See https://afdc.energy.gov/fuels/electricity_locations.html for an interactive location map.) For a slower charge that takes hours, any EV can use a “Level-2” public charger. Any of these chargers require pre-registering an account with the network owner who will automatically bill the driver’s credit account for the electricity used.

To plan my trips, I alternate between Google Maps to get the distance between planned stops, and Tesla’s online Interactive Charger Map to see the nearest charger locations along my route: https://www.tesla.com/findus?v=2&filters=supercharger%2Cparty. Most are within a couple minutes from major highways. The car’s navigation system is good at analyzing the entered destination and state of charge to make sure you aren’t going to be low on range when you arrive. If it determines you should add a stop for a 10-minute charge to be on the safe side, it will suggest that. If it senses you are consuming power faster than expected, it will even suggest keeping your speed below, say, 65 MPH to arrive with enough range left. All this helps alleviate the dreaded “range anxiety.” And, if you do run low on the road, there are services that can bring a truck-mounted charger to you to give you enough range to get to a real charging station.

It’s important to know that the charging networks do NOT give you unlimited free parking once your car finishes charging. You might pay a dollar or so per hour at some, and Tesla’s policy is draconian: if the station is more than half occupied, you’ll be charged $1.00 every two minutes past a 5-minute grace period! Fortunately, the charging networks’ apps let you check your charging progress remotely. If you stop for the night at a hotel with a nearby charger, don’t forget to move your car before going to bed, or choose to charge in the morning while you have breakfast.

All told, my 2,400-mile round trip took very little longer than if I’d driven in my hybrid Prius. I’d still have had to stop for meals, bathroom breaks and an overnight stay, so charging times didn’t lengthen the trip significantly. My electric “fuel” bill was $270, only a little more than what I’d estimate would have been $230 in refueling costs for an ICE car getting 40 MPG. And, I might add, the cost per mile for an EV’s maintenance is considerably lower than for an ICE car: No oil changes, no exhaust system, ignition or belts, and very little brake wear: the drive motor is used to slow the car to a stop. And the annual NYS Inspection for EVs covers safety items only, costing $10!

I believe driving an EV is worth doing if only for the reduced environmental impact, though public chargers use an indeterminate mix of generation sources. My home charger uses 100% “green” electric power, from my solar panels and the Westchester Power ESCO. I enjoy being part of the progression towards New York State’s carbon-emissions-reduction goals.