Letters to the Editor “An Especially Callous Vote” Published 6 hours ago6h ago June 9, 2022 Dear Editor, I was disappointed to learn that Assemblyman Tom Abinanti was the lone Democrat on the Codes Committee to vote against a proposed change to how handgun licensing fees are managed in Westchester County. Currently, our county government subsidizes those fees (which have not changed in 20 years) to the tune of $300,000 per year. Yes, this means you and I chip in when someone opts to buy a handgun, to keep administrative costs down for the purchaser. While Abinanti has been a leader in the past on gun control, this vote comes at a perplexing moment. New Yorkers are reeling from the gun violence in Buffalo, where 10 Black people were senselessly murdered less than a month ago in a racially-motivated mass shooting. That horrific event, followed by Uvalde, Texas, and an incomprehensible number of gun deaths since, has shaken the entire nation. Meanwhile, we anxiously await for the Supreme Court to announce its decision on NYS v Bruen, which may completely upend the carry laws in our state. Laws that regulate gun ownership are important to examine and strengthen now more than ever, and NY can and should lead the way for the rest of the country. Asking our community, in this moment, to continue to help foot the bill when someone else makes the choice to buy a handgun is the wrong move.Advertisement I spoke with Mr. Abinanti and he was firm in his decision to cluster Westchester in the state-wide process for licensing fees rather than allow the county to set our own rate. Luckily, the Democratic majority passed the vote despite Mr. Abinanti’s opposition, and we can now join Nassau County and NYC in charging fees that actually meet those costs. While that $300,000 may seem nominal to someone in office, it sure wouldn’t to a women’s shelter, an underfunded art program, or a gun violence prevention group. MaryJane Shimsky, his opponent in the June 28 primary for the 92nd Assembly seat, has called this decision “an especially callous vote.” In May, Shimsky and the County Board of Legislators passed a new law requiring warning signs to appear in gun shops that caution people about the risks guns pose in the home and display resources for people who may be having a crisis moment. Those seeking a gun license will also receive this information. This follows the banning of gun shows on county property and the creation of mobile crisis units that can intervene in place of law enforcement when possible. I will be voting for Shimsky on June 28, and I hope you will, too. Gina Carey, Sleepy Hollow, NY Advertisement Community News Local News People Sleepy Hollow News Local Father Battling Cancer to Host Blood Stem Cell Drive at SH Sprint Triathlon June 9, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A local fire department captain is on a mission to register potential stem cell donors to help... Read More Community News Environmental News Rivertowns Westchester Power Pauses its CCA June 8, 2022 Westchester Power - the energy supplier set up by Sustainable Westchester that supplies electricity at a fixed, negotiated rate to... Read More Goings on in town June Events @ Warner Library June 6, 2022 June Events @ Your Library Tuesday, June 7 at 7 pm/ Join landscape curator, Kate Kerin for a virtual tour of Innisfree Garden and a... Read More Irvington News What’s Up With Villa Lewaro? June 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- It was three-and-a-half years ago when entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis strolled through a packed Irvington trustee meeting room... Read More Irvington News Fellow Irvington Officers Let Cancer Patient Dave Walsh Know They’re With Him June 2, 2022 A brain cancer diagnosis last year finally forced Detective Dave Walsh to retire in February after two decades with the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Goings on in town Irvington Theater Kicks Off Summer with Outdoor Family Concert June 2, 2022 by Brad Ogden— The Main Street School Lawn in Irvington will transform into a fun-filled, open air concert venue as... Read More Community News Westchester News Latimer Announces Summer Freebie Bee-Line Bus Service May 31, 2022 The County Executive has announced that the County’s free rides program will begin on June 1, 2022 and run through... Read More Community News Local News Memorial Day in the Rivertowns 2022 May 31, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- A cloudless sky and temperatures near ninety made it just a touch more difficult to focus on... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns Helps Fund New High School Press Box And Donates “Little Free Food Pantry” May 29, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Contributions from the Rotary Club of the Tarytowns can come in big packages or small ones. Atop... Read More Community News Video and Audio Feed the People May 27, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- One of the year’s most illuminating documentaries opens today: Feed the People profiles superhero-chef José Andrés and... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint