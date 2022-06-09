Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

“An Especially Callous Vote”

June 9, 2022

Dear Editor,

I was disappointed to learn that Assemblyman Tom Abinanti was the lone Democrat on the Codes Committee to vote against a proposed change to how handgun licensing fees are managed in Westchester County. Currently, our county government subsidizes those fees (which have not changed in 20 years) to the tune of $300,000 per year. Yes, this means you and I chip in when someone opts to buy a handgun, to keep administrative costs down for the purchaser.

While Abinanti has been a leader in the past on gun control, this vote comes at a perplexing moment.  New Yorkers are reeling from the gun violence in Buffalo, where 10 Black people were senselessly murdered less than a month ago in a racially-motivated mass shooting. That horrific event, followed by Uvalde, Texas, and an incomprehensible number of gun deaths since, has shaken the entire nation. Meanwhile, we anxiously await for the Supreme Court to announce its decision on NYS v Bruen, which may completely upend the carry laws in our state. Laws that regulate gun ownership are important to examine and strengthen now more than ever, and NY can and should lead the way for the rest of the country. Asking our community, in this moment, to continue to help foot the bill when someone else makes the choice to buy a handgun is the wrong move.

I spoke with Mr. Abinanti and he was firm in his decision to cluster Westchester in the state-wide process for licensing fees rather than allow the county to set our own rate. Luckily, the Democratic majority passed the vote despite Mr. Abinanti’s opposition, and we can now join Nassau County and NYC in charging fees that actually meet those costs. While that $300,000 may seem nominal to someone in office, it sure wouldn’t to a women’s shelter, an underfunded art program, or a gun violence prevention group.

MaryJane Shimsky, his opponent in the June 28 primary for the 92nd Assembly seat, has called this decision “an especially callous vote.” In May, Shimsky and the County Board of Legislators passed a new law requiring warning signs to appear in gun shops that caution people about the risks guns pose in the home and display resources for people who may be having a crisis moment. Those seeking a gun license will also receive this information. This follows the banning of gun shows on county property and the creation of mobile crisis units that can intervene in place of law enforcement when possible. I will be voting for Shimsky on June 28, and I hope you will, too.

Gina Carey,
Sleepy Hollow, NY
