An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine

March 3, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

The brutal war in Ukraine crossed moral paths with the Christian ritual of Ash Wednesday this week, leading local houses of worship to combine the rite of anointing the faithful with ashes to remind them of their mortality with prayer services for the besieged people of Ukraine.

One such service on the front lawn of Irvington’s Church of St. Barnabas drew a flock of more than fifty to hold candles and hear scripture and words of solace from three local clergy: Gareth Evans, Rector of St. Barnabas, Reverend Blaine Crawford, Minister of neighboring Irvington Presbyterian Church, and Pastor Sue Yun of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Dobbs Ferry.

Advertisement

