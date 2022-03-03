Uncategorized

An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine

An Ash Wednesday vigil for Ukraine in Irvington
March 3, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

The brutal war in Ukraine crossed moral paths with the Christian ritual of Ash Wednesday this week, leading local houses of worship to combine the rite of anointing the faithful with ashes to remind them of their mortality with prayer services for the besieged people of Ukraine.

Blaine Crawford of Irvington Presbyterian Church (left) and Gareth Evans of the Episcopal Church of St. Barnabas

One such service on the front lawn of Irvington’s Church of St. Barnabas drew a flock of more than fifty to hold candles and hear scripture and words of solace from three local clergy: Gareth Evans, Rector of St. Barnabas, Reverend Blaine Crawford, Minister of neighboring Irvington Presbyterian Church, and Pastor Sue Yun of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Dobbs Ferry.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
Pastor Sue Yun of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and Rev. Crawford prepare for the service
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine

An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine

March 3, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The brutal war in Ukraine crossed moral paths with the Christian ritual of Ash Wednesday this week,...
Read More
Irvington Dems Nominate Two for Board of Trustees

Irvington Dems Nominate Two for Board of Trustees

March 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Two Larrys will be on the Democratic line of the November 8th ballot in Irvington—one a veteran,...
Read More
With Mask Mandate Lifted, Schools Seek to Balance Free Choice with Lingering COVID Concerns

With Mask Mandate Lifted, Schools Seek to Balance Free Choice with Lingering COVID Concerns

March 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Governor Kathy Hochul’s weekend announcement that she was ending the statewide requirement to mask up in public...
Read More
Amb. Harold Doley Honored at New York Stock Exchange

Amb. Harold Doley Honored at New York Stock Exchange

March 1, 2022
Fittingly in the midst of Black History Month, Harold Doley, former owner of Irvington’s Villa Lewaro and U.S. representative to...
Read More
The Bard is Back in the Rivertowns with ISC’s “Acting Shakespeare”

The Bard is Back in the Rivertowns with ISC’s “Acting Shakespeare”

February 28, 2022
By Sue Treiman— If all the world’s a stage, why not have the players perform in Irvington? That question last...
Read More
The Neighborhood House: A Century of Serving the Community

The Neighborhood House: A Century of Serving the Community

February 28, 2022
Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the...
Read More
Irvington Girls Open Playoffs with Win over Briarcliff

Irvington Girls Open Playoffs with Win over Briarcliff

February 27, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- The opportunity to play girls’ basketball under legendary coach Gina Maher at Irvington can be both a...
Read More
Cuomo Bridge to Display the Colors of Ukraine

Cuomo Bridge to Display the Colors of Ukraine

February 25, 2022
New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday ordered that a dozen landmarks around the state be lit in the blue...
Read More
Tarrytown Set to Take Action to Enhance Outdoor Dining

Tarrytown Set to Take Action to Enhance Outdoor Dining

February 24, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Some positive changes for business owners and residents in the Village of Tarrytown are planned as a...
Read More
A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index

A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index

February 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A little over a month ago in this space, we reported what appeared then to be a...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
3 views
bookmark icon