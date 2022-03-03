Uncategorized An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine Published 4 mins ago4 mins ago An Ash Wednesday vigil for Ukraine in Irvington March 3, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The brutal war in Ukraine crossed moral paths with the Christian ritual of Ash Wednesday this week, leading local houses of worship to combine the rite of anointing the faithful with ashes to remind them of their mortality with prayer services for the besieged people of Ukraine. Blaine Crawford of Irvington Presbyterian Church (left) and Gareth Evans of the Episcopal Church of St. Barnabas One such service on the front lawn of Irvington’s Church of St. Barnabas drew a flock of more than fifty to hold candles and hear scripture and words of solace from three local clergy: Gareth Evans, Rector of St. Barnabas, Reverend Blaine Crawford, Minister of neighboring Irvington Presbyterian Church, and Pastor Sue Yun of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Dobbs Ferry.Advertisement Pastor Sue Yun of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and Rev. Crawford prepare for the service Advertisement Uncategorized An Ash Wednesday Interfaith Vigil for Ukraine March 3, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The brutal war in Ukraine crossed moral paths with the Christian ritual of Ash Wednesday this week,... Read More Government News Irvington News Irvington Dems Nominate Two for Board of Trustees March 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Two Larrys will be on the Democratic line of the November 8th ballot in Irvington—one a veteran,... Read More Community News COVID News Our Schools With Mask Mandate Lifted, Schools Seek to Balance Free Choice with Lingering COVID Concerns March 2, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Governor Kathy Hochul’s weekend announcement that she was ending the statewide requirement to mask up in public... Read More Community News Historic Rivertowns History and News Irvington News Amb. Harold Doley Honored at New York Stock Exchange March 1, 2022 Fittingly in the midst of Black History Month, Harold Doley, former owner of Irvington’s Villa Lewaro and U.S. representative to... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events The Bard is Back in the Rivertowns with ISC’s “Acting Shakespeare” February 28, 2022 By Sue Treiman— If all the world’s a stage, why not have the players perform in Irvington? That question last... Read More Local Charities The Neighborhood House: A Century of Serving the Community February 28, 2022 Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the... Read More Irvington News Rivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Open Playoffs with Win over Briarcliff February 27, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- The opportunity to play girls’ basketball under legendary coach Gina Maher at Irvington can be both a... Read More Community News Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge Cuomo Bridge to Display the Colors of Ukraine February 25, 2022 New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday ordered that a dozen landmarks around the state be lit in the blue... Read More Local News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Set to Take Action to Enhance Outdoor Dining February 24, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Some positive changes for business owners and residents in the Village of Tarrytown are planned as a... Read More Community News COVID News A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index February 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A little over a month ago in this space, we reported what appeared then to be a... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint