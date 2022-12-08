An App to Keep You Active—During and After the Holidays

December 8, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

We’re approaching the height of the holiday season, which, as we all know too well, brings with it a surge in calory intake and an expanding waistline. Come January 2—maybe before then, you may find yourself searching about frantically for a way to return to your svelte pre-season self. But where to turn?

Northwell Health’s Westchester hospitals, Phelps and Northern Westchester in Mt. Kisco, have devised an app, called “Meet & Move,” that offers one-stop shopping for health and exercise venues and programs all across northern Westchester, including Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Over the past eight months, the app has accumulated over 49,000 unique venues and events (i.e. – yoga classes, volunteer opportunities, museum tours, nature walks, soccer clinics, etc. with over 50 different types of activities listed on the app).

Clearly, these are not all grunt-and-groan fitness regimens, which are not always the right approach for individuals of different ages and health conditions. And they are not all paid membership programs; some are programs offered at public parks and municipal recreation facilities.

The Tarrytown Parks and Recreation Department is among those listed. Check with them for activities that meet your needs. Or do a deep dive by signing up with Rivertown Pilates in Tarrytown or Rivertown Runners. Dancing is exercise, which might lead you to the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Sleepy Hollow. Memberships are available at the Shames JCC, where there is a full range of activities and classes.

One can always get fit simply by helping others, in which case you might check in with the folks at Volunteer New York.

The Meet & Move app can be found on your phone’s App Store at no cost. As people begin to set goals with New Year’s resolutions, this app is a useful resource for finding local activities that help promote both physical and social health, which leads better overall health.