Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy
  • https://schindlercleaning.com/snow-removal/
Community News
Health News

An App to Keep You Active—During and After the Holidays

• Bookmarks: 5

December 8, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

We’re approaching the height of the holiday season, which, as we all know too well, brings with it a surge in calory intake and an expanding waistline. Come January 2—maybe before then, you may find yourself searching about frantically for a way to return to your svelte pre-season self. But where to turn?

Northwell Health’s Westchester hospitals, Phelps and Northern Westchester in Mt. Kisco, have devised an app, called “Meet & Move,” that offers one-stop shopping for health and exercise venues and programs all across northern Westchester, including Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Over the past eight months, the app has accumulated over 49,000 unique venues and events (i.e. – yoga classes, volunteer opportunities, museum tours, nature walks, soccer clinics, etc. with over 50 different types of activities listed on the app).

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant
  • Shop Local - Rivertowns Chamber ad

Clearly, these are not all grunt-and-groan fitness regimens, which are not always the right approach for individuals of different ages and health conditions. And they are not all paid membership programs; some are programs offered at public parks and municipal recreation facilities.

The Tarrytown Parks and Recreation Department is among those listed. Check with them for activities that meet your needs.  Or do a deep dive by signing up with Rivertown Pilates in Tarrytown or Rivertown Runners. Dancing is exercise, which might lead you to the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Sleepy Hollow. Memberships are available at the Shames JCC, where there is a full range of activities and classes.

One can always get fit simply by helping others, in which case you might check in with the folks at Volunteer New York.

The Meet & Move app can be found on your phone’s App Store at no cost. As people begin to set goals with New Year’s resolutions, this app is a useful resource for finding local activities that help promote both physical and social health, which leads better overall health.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Pro-Life Group Sues to Block County’s New Abortion Clinic Protection Law

Pro-Life Group Sues to Block County’s New Abortion Clinic Protection Law

December 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A group called “40 Days for Life” has filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop Westchester...
Read More
An App to Keep You Active—During and After the Holidays

An App to Keep You Active—During and After the Holidays

December 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- We’re approaching the height of the holiday season, which, as we all know too well, brings with...
Read More
‘A Christmas Carol’ Actor Enjoys Putting People in the Spirit of the Season

‘A Christmas Carol’ Actor Enjoys Putting People in the Spirit of the Season

December 8, 2022
By Tom Pedulla Jonathan Kruk was never so merry as he presents “A Christmas Carol” each weekend this month at...
Read More
Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry Launches Capital Campaign

Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry Launches Capital Campaign

December 6, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry has launched a capital campaign to raise $1.5...
Read More
Cherish the Ladies Brings Celtic Christmas Show to the Tarrytown Music Hall

Cherish the Ladies Brings Celtic Christmas Show to the Tarrytown Music Hall

December 5, 2022
By W.B. King-- Restless one night lying in bed enveloped by pulsating Irish melodies and merriment bellowing from below, a...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry’s Middle School Creates a Special Playground for Special Ed Students

Dobbs Ferry’s Middle School Creates a Special Playground for Special Ed Students

December 4, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- In a show of commitment to all its students, administrators at Dobbs Ferry Middle School held a...
Read More
The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show Is On Track Again

The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show Is On Track Again

December 4, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Historical Society is inviting young and old to visit its train show in the basement...
Read More
Lady High School Basketballers Ready to Roll on Hardwood

Lady High School Basketballers Ready to Roll on Hardwood

December 2, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Sophomore guard-forward Abigail Dann, senior center Grace Healy, senior guard Jacqueline O’Connor. Top...
Read More
Local Boys Basketball Teams Optimistic for Success

Local Boys Basketball Teams Optimistic for Success

December 2, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- DOBBS FERRY Top returnees: Junior forward Luke Arone, senior center Timmy Lacey, junior point guard Drexel Lewis,...
Read More
Westchester Passes Bill Prohibiting Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products

Westchester Passes Bill Prohibiting Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products

November 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a bill Monday night banning the retail sale and distribution...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
31 views
bookmark icon