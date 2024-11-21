Support our Sponsors
St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
American Idol Veteran Sabrina Monique’s New Album Reflects Her White Plains Upbringing

Photo credit: Sabrina Monique.
November 20, 2024

By W.B. King–

When Sabrina Monique performs songs off her new album It’s Not Me, It’s You at Time Square’s RiseNY on November 26 in celebration of Thanksgiving week, the White Plains native will draw upon an array of experiences, including her time as a contestant on American Idol.

The pianist, guitarist and lyricist just missed making it to the Top 40 of the famed talent show in 2020,but Sabrina’s interactions with host Ryan Seacrest and judges, including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, among others, were life changing.

Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY

“Hollywood week was amazing. It was one of the most wonderful experiences I’ve ever had. I got to be in front of people that I have loved my entire life. Getting to perform in front of artists like that, and meeting so many wonderful people working in the industry—many other great performers, artists and individuals,” she told The Hudson Independent. “I still am in contact with so many people from the show.”

Glitz and glamour aside, Monique said she really connected with the human element of the experience—artists joyfully pursuing their craft and muse. “I even got to sing a little bit with Katy Perry during my audition, which was really awesome. One time, Lionel Richie said, ‘You know, girl, you have it. I know you have it, and you just got to keep going,’” she shared. “So, they definitely want to support you in every way, shape or form.”

Run Back

Monique’s debut dance, pop-driven album was culled from a challenging but transformational upbringing. At 15, she underwent bariatric surgery, which resulted in a 100-plus pound weight loss. As one of the youngest recipients of this procedure in America, she was the subject of a short documentary, Sabrina Monique: My Body Battle. On a recent visit to New York City’s PIX11, where she performed her song, “Run Back,” Monique, now 27, told inquisitive hosts that she feels better than ever.

Growing up with her single mother and grandparents, she was introduced to soul music, among other genres, but also discovered artists that grabbed her ears. “People like Amy Winehouse and Etta James definitely helped cultivate my writing style. I always write more like a poet versus a lyricist,” she noted. “I am also very fortunate to have grown up in the early 2000s—I’ve had the Christina’s, the Britney’s and the Mariah’s to look up to. So, I definitely feel like I have a soulful, pop influence.”

The entirety of her album, she added, is a direct reflection of the “growth and development” traversed during adolescents and early adulthood. “Of course, with that comes dating, relationships, friendships…just going through it, I realized I was repeating the same cycles, and I realized that my lesson, my cross to bear, was to break certain cycles and certain patterns that I allowed myself to take on.”

A Unique Gig

Now a resident of the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Monique, who graduated from Brewster High School, said she is a true “914-845 Silverlake West Harrison girl,” who has family living in towns from North Salem to Irvington. And while she is interested in pursuing gigs in and around the riverstowns in 2025, including summer festivals and at venues like the Tarrytown Music Hall, she has a busy dance card being a regular server/singer at Ellens Stardust Diner in Midtown Manhattan.

“I get to work with some of the most talented performers in New York City, let alone the world. I’m so grateful to have that job. People come from all over the globe because we do something special. We’re putting on a show, we’re performing, and it’s a place where I get to just sing,” she said. “It’s a wonderful, filled with amazing people, and if people are in town, they definitely have to check it out.”

As Monique looks forward to her performance at RiseNY at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, she said the three-in-one immersive tourist attraction, including a museum in the heart of Times Square, is certainly a unique gig.

“They have a stage that sits outdoors right in the middle of Times Square—amazing,” she shared. “I’ll be performing original music and songs that are tried and true to New York City.”

