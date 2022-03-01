Amb. Harold Doley Honored at New York Stock Exchange

March 1, 2022

Fittingly in the midst of Black History Month, Harold Doley, former owner of Irvington’s Villa Lewaro and U.S. representative to the African Development Bank, headquartered in Abijan, Ivory Coast, was honored with the privilege of ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The occasion celebrated his 50th anniversary as a member of the NYSE.

When he bought his set on the exchange in 1972, he became the first—and only—African American member.

The Doley Family Find, founded in 2003, supports educational and cultural endeavors in the greater African diaspora. He has been honored numerous times for his successes in the investment world.

In 1992, Doley and his wife Helena bought Madame C.J. Walker’s Villa Lewaro, restored it and secured an easement on the property, funded in perpetuity by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, that protects the integrity of the mansion. Five years ago, he sold it to Black entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis whose New Voices Foundation plans to use the villa to foster Black women entrepreneurs.