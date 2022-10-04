Advertisement
Government & Politics

All The Election Information You Need

• Bookmarks: 8

October 4, 2022

The League of Women Voters of Westchester County has been providing non-artisan information about local candidates for the U.S. Congress, the State Senate and the State Assembly. Here’s a compilation of what you need to know before voting:

Cancellation of State Senate Debate

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

October 4, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as...
All The Election Information You Need

October 4, 2022
The League of Women Voters of Westchester County has been providing non-artisan information about local candidates for the U.S. Congress,...
The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

October 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A lot of events were planned in the rivertowns for the first weekend in October, so the...
Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

September 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  The Tarrytown Board of Trustees recently said thanks, but no thanks to an applicant seeking to construct...
Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

September 30, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Like the elegant structure on the grounds of the Palace at Versailles that was its modeled, the...
New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

September 29, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Hope has arrived for a Sleepy Hollow boys’ varsity soccer program that has struggled mightily in recent...
Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

September 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo — The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley are teaming up to try to fill...
Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

September 27, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th —...
Tarrytown Art In The Open

September 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— If you’re walking down Tarrytown’s Main Street past the Music Hall, you can’t miss it. What was...
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

September 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids...
