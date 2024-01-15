January 15, 2024
Alien | Other
January 15, 2024
ALIEN | OTHER: Is egocentrism universal? By Krista Madsen– We humans are nothing if not self-involved. We tend to think—if there are...Read More
Champion Horsemen Performing Among Best in School History
January 13, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Brian Tompkins, in his 49th season as wrestling coach, paid his current Sleepy Hollow team a massive compliment....Read More
Tarrytown Author and Stroke Victim Returns to Phelps to Say “Thank You”
January 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Easter morning 2017 started out like most mornings for Bonni Brodnick, except that she would be driving...Read More
Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow
January 12, 2024
A Mount Vernon man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of a...Read More
Local Students Artwork on Display at MLK Jr. Exhibition
January 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Artwork from students in the Tarrytown and Irvington school districts is on display on an online exhibit...Read More
Mt. Pleasant Hires National Law Firm to Fight Allegations by Sleepy Hollow Hispanics that the Town is Violating the Voting Rights Act
January 11, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— In the first few months after receiving a letter from a law firm representing five Hispanic-American residents...Read More
Aliens Like Us
January 8, 2024
ALIENS LIKE US: Projecting ourselves into the cosmos By Krista Madsen– In recent weeks I’ve spiralled Heptapod ink swirls, explored a UFO Fair and...Read More
Local Government Officials Reacts to High School Antisemitic Incident
January 8, 2024
The incident involving the girls basketball teams from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers and the Leffell School in Harsdae elicited...Read More
Moving Elections to an Even-Year Cycle: Good Idea? Or bad?
January 4, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Just before Christmas, Governor Hochul signed a bill that will move many local and town elections in...Read More
Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Sleepy Hollow Woman
January 3, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Bronx this morning in connection with the shooting of a...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.