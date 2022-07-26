Alicia Gusmano Ward of Irvington, New York passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was a generous, compassionate person with a vibrant personality and passion for life.

Raised in Blauvelt, New York, Alicia was the daughter of Alice (O’Reilly) Gusmano and Vincent (Gus) Gusmano. She always spoke fondly of her memories growing up with her siblings, many cousins, and close relatives.

After graduating from Tappan Zee High School, Alicia received her Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Shepherd University in West Virginia, where she made many lifelong friends. She later moved to Manhattan and began working at Kay, where she met the love of her life, her late husband of 36 years Bill Ward.

She is survived by their children Jonathan (Camille), Jaclyn, Jeffrey (Elizabeth), and James. Alicia is also survived by her sister Susan Gusmano Skahan (Bill) and brother Vincent Gusmano (Peggy) and many nieces and nephews: Brian Skahan (Magda), Erin Skahan Brandt (Tony and children Alex, Kylie, Emily and Tegan), Dr. Greer Gunther (Jason with daughter Ivy), Dr. Randy Gunther, Courtney Gunther (daughter Emma), and Patricia Ann Garvey. Alicia’s parents predeceased her.

Alicia was a kind and giving soul. She spent many years as a member of the Junior League of Westchester-on-Hudson, serving multiple positions on their board during her tenure, including president, where her efforts reached countless organizations and lives. As the manager of volunteer programs at Open Door Family Medical Center, Alicia was able to continue serving her community through her work, including organizing her favorite event the annual Santa Day, ensuring that any child that came to the event would receive a gift for Christmas.

Alicia was a friend to many and will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit. She was the life of any party and was always ready to go on a trip. When her family was young Alicia enjoyed planning birthday parties for her children and would do anything for any child in the neighborhood.

Every summer Alicia could be found enjoying time with family and friends on Long Beach Island. She served as secretary at Spray Beach Yacht Club and as chair of the annual Bingo night, complete with incredible prizes and her world-famous sangria. She loved watching her children growing up sailing and was instrumental in growing their junior sailing program. She spent many nights dancing at club parties on the wharf or watching sunsets.

Over the past year Alicia planned the construction of a brand-new home for her family on LBI which will be a place for them to create new memories for generations to come. Above all else Alicia’s favorite role in life was being a loving mother, she was incredibly proud of her family and through them her legacy will live on.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life on October 15th at Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington, New York. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society.