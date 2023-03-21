Albany, Are You Listening?

Irvington High School has announced seniors Ryan Liu and Olivia Yin as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. “Ryan and Olivia have...Read More
March 21, 2023
To the editor;
The United Nations panel on climate change just issued a report and a dire warning: unless the world makes an immediate and drastic shift away from fossil fuels, by the early 2030’s Earth will cross a crucial threshold of warming, 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial level.
That’s in ten years. We are already experiencing the earlier springs, hotter summers, and erratic drought/flooding/blizzard patterns that scientists predicted would result from our warming atmosphere. Those patterns will mean increased disruption of food supplies and livable habitats for all species, us included.
Are you listening, Albany? The U.N. report called for an immediate phasing out of fossil fuels across the world and massive investments in clean energy. This week New York can do its part, as leaders negotiate the 2023 state budget. At least two climate bills should be in it: the All-Electric Building Act and the NY HEAT Act. These bills will disallow fossil fuel services in new construction, eliminate subsidies for new gas lines, and ensure an equitable transition to electric heating for all New Yorkers. This is what is needed, and more.
Gov. Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie are the proverbial “three men in a room” (except now two are women) negotiating the budget that is due April 1st. This is no time to give in to fear and fossil fuel industry misinformation. Our futures depend on your courage to act — now.
Laura Burkhardt
Sleepy Hollow
