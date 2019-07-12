After 107 Years, The “Y” Will Be Leaving 62 Main Street

By Barrett Seaman

It’s been known for some time that Tarrytown’s YMCA has been struggling to make ends meet, and its location in a building more than a century old on lower Main Street has not helped sustain membership and usage.

On Thursday, the board announced that it is putting the old building on the block and looking for new digs. “According to our most recent capital needs assessment,” wrote chief executive officer Gerry Riera, “additional renovation is just not feasible.”

And so begins a search for a new home. The Y board has hired real estate firm RM Friedland both to find a buyer for the current building and find a location where they can build a state-of-the-art facility that can compete with modern fitness centers ranging from a burgeoning population of small boutique spas to the comprehensive facility at JCC on the Hudson. “This process is part of a multi-year strategic plan and is likely to take several years to complete,” write Riera.” During this time we will maintain our programming at our current location.”