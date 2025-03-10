Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Bingo Night fundraiser April 6
Affordable Apartments at Former YMCA in Tarrytown Celebrated

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held March 6 for 62 Main in Tarrytown. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
March 10, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week for 62 Main in Tarrytown, a $54 million development that transformed the former YMCA of Tarrytown into 109 affordable apartments.

“It’s a project that really fits into the community,” said William Balter, President of Wilder Balter Partners Development. “This development was born out of a collaboration among community members, the local merchants association, village, town, county and state stakeholders and several financial partners. We could not be happier with the results.”

All 23 tenants who lived in the units at the facility prior to the construction remained in the development and will continue to pay no greater than 30 percent of their household income towards their rent. Balter said tenants in studio apartments pay $820 a month with utilities. One-bedroom units run between $800 and $2,000 per month.

“It’s an amazingly affordable building,” Balter said at the March 6 event. “The need remains significant. We’re doing what we can. The people that live here are happy.”

One tenant, who only identified herself as Marina, said finding 62 Main was a godsend for her and her husband who were experiencing financial hardship.

“I don’t believe so much in good luck. I believe in a higher power and they place people like you,” she said to Balter. “We were so blessed to get an apartment. It’s a place we call home.”

Eighty-eight of the apartments are reserved for seniors aged 55 and older. Three thousand people entered a lottery for the apartments. The project included a rehabilitation of the interior of the original YMCA facility, transforming it into modern apartments. Extensions to the facility in the rear of the property were demolished and replaced. The historic Main Street façade of the YMCA is intact, in accordance with a Memorandum of Agreement between the developer and the New York State Historic Preservation Office.

The project, which received site plan approval from Tarrytown in less than a year, was supported by $10.1 million in loans from the Tarrytown Housing Fund – a fund of the Housing Action Council, $5 million from Westchester County’s New Homes Land Acquisition program, a $3 million permanent loan from Community Preservation Corporation Climate Capital to help finance energy efficiency improvements in the project, and $1.5 million in geothermal and solar federal tax credits. The project obtained a 30-year Payment In Lieu of Taxes Agreement with the Town of Greenburgh and Tarrytown.

“Everyone agrees there’s not enough housing,” said New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. “These projects are not easy to get through communities. These are great assets for communities. Thank you Tarrytown for opening your arms to affordable housing.”

 

