Adult Programs September 2023 at Dobbs Ferry Library

Adult Programs September 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday September 4 for Labor Day Hudson River School of Painting — Lecture and Q&A

Wednesday, September 13

6:30 – 7:30 PMJoin Dashiell Jordan, head librarian at The Academy of Art at the Newington-Cropsey Foundation, for a 30-minute lecture with a short Q&A on the background and inspirations of the Hudson River School of Painting, the first American school of landscape painting. Reader’s Circle at the Waterfront: “Call the Midwife”

Thursday, September 14

11:30 AM – 1:30 PMThis month, we will be reading “Call the Midwife: A Memoir of Birth, Joy, and Hard Times” by Jennifer Worth. Get the book at the Library!At the age of 22, Jennifer Worth left her comfortable home to move into a convent and become a midwife in postwar London’s East End slums. The colorful characters she met while delivering babies all over London – from the plucky, warm-hearted nuns with whom she lived to the woman with 24 children who couldn’t speak English to the prostitutes and dockers of the city’s seedier side – illuminate a fascinating time in history. Beautifully written and utterly moving, Call the Midwife will touch the hearts of anyone who is, and everyone who has, a mother. Virtual Program: Manhattanville Writers Circle

Thursday, September 21

10:00 – 11:30 AMAre you interested in creative writing? Do you want to meet other writers and get inspired? Bring a poem, short story, or excerpt from your novel to share with the group. Get feedback and support each other.Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Meet the Author: Jennifer Franklin and Silvina Ló pez Medin

Saturday, September 23

2:30 PMMeet the Author: listen to local authors read from their newest books. This month: Jennfier Franklin and Silvina L ó pez Medin.Jennifer Franklin has published three full-length collections. Her work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize by journals and the Pushcart Committee and has been published widely in anthologies, print publications, and online. Silvina López Medin was born in Buenos Aires and lives in Croton on Hudson, New York. She has published five books of poetry. She is an editor at Ugly Duckling Press. Afternoon Tea

Saturday, September 30

2:30 – 4:00 PM The Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library will be hosting a tea! Come out and meet the Friends of the Library and learn about what we do and volunteer opportunities. The Friends will have a book sale on the Plaza during the Ferry Festa. If you would like to volunteer to help organize books in preparation please email us. We will also need volunteers during the Ferry Festa on Saturday, October 7th. The Friends are currently looking for a Treasurer; if you are interested in learning more please email dflfriends@gmail.com Are you hot? Stay cool at the DFPL! Sit in the air-conditioned Library. Restrooms Available. Cult Classic Movie Night: “River’s Edge”

Thursday, September 7

8:00 – 9:30 PMJoin us in the community room for our monthly Cult Classic Movie Night + our always lively discussion after – where you never know who might show up!This month’s Cult Classic is: River’s Edge (1986/Rated R/99 min/Crime, Drama) A high school slacker commits a shocking act and proceeds to let his friends in on the secret. However, the friends’ reaction is almost as ambiguous and perplexing as the crime itself. Starring: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye Movie Night at the Library: “Moonfall”

Friday, September 15

7:00 – 9:30 PM

Adults & TeensOn our digital HD projector, we will be showing:Moonfall (2022 / PG-13 / 130min / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi) A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. Grab Bag Movie Night: “The 13th Warrior”

Thursday, September 28

7:00 – 9:00 PMAction! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series!This month’s feature is: The 13th Warrior (1999/103 min/Rated R for graphic violence – recommended for ages 16+) In Medieval times, Arabic scribe Ahmad ibn Fadlan and a clan of Viking warriors come to the aid of a Norse village that is under siege by strange creatures from the wild. Starring Antonio Banderas – based on Michael Crichton’s “Eaters of the Dead”. Board Games with the Director

Fridays, September 29, October 27, November 11, & December 29

6:30 – 9:00 PMIt’s Game Night at the Library! Come and play new games with your friends or make friends new here. You can bring your own games to enjoy. Bring your own beverages and snacks. National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, September 19

10:00 AM – 6:00 PMPick up voter registration forms and other information about the election season! Pick up voter registration forms and other information about the election season! National Voter Registration Day Recurring and Upcoming Events Virtual Comedy Open Mic

Tuesday, September 5, 8:00 PM

Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.

Pre-registration required. Email Paws for Reading with Buddy

Saturday, September 9, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading.

Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!

Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org , call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group

Mondays, September 11 & 18, 6:00 PM

Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group will be meeting in the Library Community Room.

1st Meeting of the Month: Quilting. This year the quilting group will be making the Ohio Star Pattern, with each member creating one square. When the quilt is finished, it will be raffled to benefit the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library.

2nd Meeting of the Month: Crocheting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a granny square or dishcloth.

Mary's Yarns Crafting Group will be meeting in the Library Community Room.

1st Meeting of the Month: Quilting. This year the quilting group will be making the Ohio Star Pattern, with each member creating one square. When the quilt is finished, it will be raffled to benefit the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library.

2nd Meeting of the Month: Crocheting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a granny square or dishcloth.

Even if we're not working on a type of crafting you're interested in, you are welcome to come and chat and work on your own projects! Newcomers are always welcome. P lease email dflfriends@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to join!

Tuesday, September 12, 8:00 PM

Come get your comedy Side Hustle on at DIVINO’S SPEAKEASY IN HASTINGS-ON-HUSON – located 524 Warburton Avenue Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 on the second Tuesday of every month at 8pm, with hosts in residency DFPL’s Tim Deery and Jessie Murphy!

Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.

1 drink minimum for performers

Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up. Chess Class

Thursdays, September 14 & 28, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Wednesday, September 20, 7:30 PM

The Library Board of Trustees meets on the third Wednesday of every month. The beginning of each meeting is open to public comments. Virtual Program: Navigating College Admissions Successfully

Wednesday, September 27, Tuesday, October 17, & Tuesday, November 14, 7:00 PM

(Come to one session)

We are offering this Zoom presentation to help families understand how COVID has changed the college admissions landscape and how it affects Juniors, Sophomores and Freshmen.

We will discuss current college admissions trends, the importance of researching and visiting colleges to find schools that can be a good fit for your child, a timeline, and other action steps that can be taken to make this school year productive and help reduce the stress around the college admissions process.

We’ll examine the holistic admissions review process, what admissions officers consider important when they review applicants, and how students can position themselves to develop a compelling narrative to increase their chances for admission.

This program is recommended for parents and their high school teens.

Register: October 17 / November 14

The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Meet the Author: Dave Donelson

Saturday, October 14, 2:00 PM

Meet the Author: Arden Levine and Jared Harél

Thursday, November 9, 7:00 PM

Meet the Author: listen to local authors read from their newest books.

Dave Donelson is a writer, photographer, and artist with some three million words in print. A resident of West Harrison, his work appears regularly in over three dozen national and regional publications.

Arden Levine’s debut collection, Ladies’ Abecedary, was included in CLMP’s 2022 Reading List for Women’s History Month. Her poems and other writing have appeared in numerous magazines and journals.

Meet the Author: listen to local authors read from their newest books.

Dave Donelson is a writer, photographer, and artist with some three million words in print. A resident of West Harrison, his work appears regularly in over three dozen national and regional publications.

Arden Levine's debut collection, Ladies' Abecedary, was included in CLMP's 2022 Reading List for Women's History Month. Her poems and other writing have appeared in numerous magazines and journals.

Jared Harél's book, Let Our Bodies Change the Subject, is a poetry collection that dives headlong into the terrifying, wondrous, sleep-deprived existence of being a parent in twenty-first-century America. In clear, dynamic verse that disarms then strikes, Jared Harél investigates our days through the keyhole of domesticity, personal lyrics and cultural reckonings.

With help from the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library, we are happy to announce we are once again offering serv ices for the Homebound!

If you are Homebound or know someone who is and would like to have books dropped off or picked up, please call the library at 914-693-6614 to make arrangements. Please be prepared to give your name, address, phone number, and any special genres or titles you request. Volunteer with the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library

The Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library are looking for a few people that would be interested in volunteering and joining us! We particularly want people to become board members.

We are always looking for people that would be interested in joining our board and may have ideas for new events. Please consider joining us, you can contact us at dflfriends@gmail.com. Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website!