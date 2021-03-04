Ad Sales – Account Executive

March 4, 2021

Seeking Account Executive – Local News Media: We are looking for a dedicated sales executive to take our digital ad sales to new heights.

Who You Are:⁃ Self-starter experienced in sales (media sales preferred but not required.) The ideal candidate comes to the position with potential clients, and is comfortable cultivating relationships with new advertisers.⁃ Interested in joining a team dedicated to high-caliber local journalism, and in working with news organizations recognized for their reporting, the professionalism of their staffs and the quality of their websites.

Who We Are:

Two highly respected local news media outlets – The Hudson Independent and Scarsdale10583.com. We serve two separate local markets in affluent Westchester County communities.

The Challenge: Expand our base of digital-advertising clients, enabling us to extend and deepen our leadership in community online journalism. We will welcome your creative thinking as we move forward.

The Opportunity: The opportunity for growth in income is considerable and dependent on you. The individual who is hired could create and build an advertising enterprise virtually from the ground floor.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please reply to: adsales@coderre.org.

