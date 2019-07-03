Activists Gather at Patriots Park to Protest Immigrant Treatment

The messages were clear and to the point: “No Kids in Cages,” “Close the Camps,” “Say It Loud and Say it Clear, Refugees are Welcome Here.” The local “flash party” to protest U.S. Immigration Service treatment of asylum seekers at the southern border was organized by Indivisible 10591 and publicized on social media via #CloseTheCamps and various email lists to local activists. Some 80 protesters from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow gathered at Patriots Park Tuesday evening, lined up along Broadway with passersby using their car horns to signal their support.