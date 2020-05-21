ACTIVE COVID CASES IN FOUR RIVERTOWN VILLAGES DOWN—BY A LOT

Just nine days ago, there were 113 active cases of COVID-19 distributed across the four rivertown villages of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. In the report circulated by the County, that aggregate figure was down to 67 going into Thursday, May 21. Two of the four villages had cases in the single digits: Tarrytown with eight, Irvington with two.

Westchester as a whole continues to see decreases in the metrics established by the state to qualify for reopening. The hang-up for the entire seven-state Mid-Hudson Region has been meeting the standard for a 14-day decline in hospital deaths. There must be fewer than five, averaged across three-day periods.