Absent Guidance From Albany, Rivertown Schools Work to Craft COVID Policies for September

Dobbs Ferry High School is just one of area schools scrambling to prepare for a return to classes among COVID
August 10, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

With opening day just a month away, area schools, both public and private, are working feverishly to establish rules for both staff and students as they face a school year with COVID-19 still around.

Last year was in some respects more complicated by the on-again. off-again pattern of teaching in classrooms or remotely, or some hybrid combination. This fall, it appears that everyone is going back to school, but under what conditions—masked or vaccinated, tested or not—remains unclear.

Much of the uncertainty, school officials say, stems from a lack of guidance from Albany after a year in which Governor Andrew Cuomo set the rules with characteristic authority. This year, as County Executive George Latimer suggested diplomatically, the Governor and his administration have been “distracted.”

On Tuesday, Latimer and his Health Commissioner, Dr. Sherlita Amler, were scheduled to have a conference call with the county’s public school superintendents in which it was hoped they would at least partially fill the information void. “It is most unfortunate that the Governor’s Office and the [state Department of Health] are choosing to not provide any guidance,” said Irvington Superintendent Kristopher Harrison.  “Surely in our region, we will seek to align best practices as defined by the CDC to guide our plans for September.”

Harrison and others are hoping the State Department of Education will answer some of their questions, citing a memo from Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa that said in part: “We anticipate the forthcoming guidance will address questions around the wearing of masks, social distancing, remote learning, transportation, community transmission tracking and potential funding sources available to schools and districts that may help with preparing for the upcoming school year and beyond.”

Meanwhile, each school is doing its best to set policies, consulting with the county, with one another and informing families—all in a general atmosphere in which the highly contagious Delta variant is changing the dynamics in ways that are difficult to predict.

Attendance: All area schools are planning for students to be back in the classroom. Except for special individual circumstances, such as required quarantine, there will be no remote learning. As Dobbs Ferry Superintendent Lisa Brady wrote to parents, “We will be fully in-person all day, every day.”

Masks: Students and staff will be required to wear them inside school buildings except when dining.

Hygiene protocols: Social distancing, handwashing and other safety precautions will be in order, though no doubt harder to enforce after a long year-and-a-half. Tarrytown schools will continue to require “daily attestation” (e.g. “I have no COVID symptoms and have not been exposed to someone who does.”).

Vaccinations: Private schools, like Hackley and Masters, have more leeway on vaccines than the public schools. Masters is requiring vaccines for all students (12 and over), staff and faculty. At Hackley, says Head of School Michael Wirtz, almost 100% if the staff and faculty are fully vaccinated, the exceptions being a few with extenuating medical conditions. Once the vaccines get full FDA approval, says Wirtz, Hackley students will have 28 days in which to be vaccinated.

For the public schools, noted County Executive George Latimer in a phone call with The Hudson Independent, staff and faculty are unionized, making that a bargaining matter. “Mandating is popular out in the community,” said Latimer, “but it’s a state thing. County Executives, Mayors, don’t have equivalent powers.” Westchester managed to get a lot of teachers vaccinated over the course of the spring—but not all. The rest is up to each individual.

Despite the county having, at 81%, one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, said Latimer, “That still leaves 180, 190 thousand people; that’s a lot of unvaccinated people.” The county, with the help of citizen organizations like #VaxUp Westchester, is relying on its powers of logic and persuasion to convince those holdouts to join the four-fifths of Westchesterites in getting the shot and stopping the spread of the virus.

Part of that unvaccinated cohort are 12-to-18 year-olds who are cleared to be vaccinated but can’t be required to by their schools. To fill that void in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, the district is partnering with the county Health Department to hold a special pop-up clinic aimed at teenagers during the week of August 23rd.

Testing: Here, the private schools are willing to spend the money the public school districts don’t have. Hackley plans to continue last year’s successful practice of testing everyone once a week. The most the public schools can afford to do is sample testing—say, 20% a week—designed to nip a possible outbreak in the bud with follow-up contact tracing.

Within each of these broad categories are devilish details, as Dobbs Ferry Superintendent Lisa Brady pointed out in her recent memo to parents. Still to be determined, for example, are issues like how to serve lunch safely, busing procedures, ventilation and disinfection policies. “We’re not in the custom of knowing all those nooks and crannies,” allowed George Latimer following his conference call with superintendents on Tuesday. With guidance still to come from the state Education Department and more meetings of each district’s ad hoc COVID policy committees, there will be a lot of hammering out of details in the coming weeks.

